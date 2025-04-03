NATO fully equipped County Sheriff Deputies (Fusion SWAT Teams)

Fusion is a NATO construct along with SWAT (Special Weapons & Tactics):

In the United States, fusion centers are designed to promote information sharing at the federal level between agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, and state, local, and tribal law enforcement. As of February 2018, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recognized 79 fusion centers.[1] Fusion centers may also be affiliated with an emergency operations center that responds in the event of a disaster. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fusion_center

In the United States, a SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team is a generic term for a police tactical unit.

SWAT units are generally trained, equipped, and deployed to resolve "high-risk situations", often those regular police units are not trained or equipped to handle, such as shootouts, standoffs, raids, hostage-takings, and terrorism. SWAT units are equipped with specialized weapons and equipment not normally issued to regular police units, such as automatic firearms, high-caliber sniper rifles, stun grenades, body armor, ballistic shields, night-vision devices, and armored vehicles, among others. SWAT units are often trained in special tactics such as close-quarters combat, door breaching, crisis negotiation, and de-escalation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SWAT

Welcome to UN Agenda 2030 FEMA Detention Camps aka: Freedom Cities https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf