NATO Gladio killed Targeted Individual JFK (Masonic Pyramid Park)

Knight Templar George Dealey Plaza is a triangular #999 Masonic Park.The throat & kill shots were fired from the Railroad Trestle over Main Street. Tip of the Masonic Pyramid facing the Egyptian Obelisk on Houston Street.George Dealey was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Knights Templar! A Masonic Pyramid Park.JFK, Dealey Plaza, Esoteric Freemasonic SymbolismJuxtaposition1·October 24, 2024George Bannerman Dealey (September 18, 1859 – February 26, 1946) was a Dallas, Texas, businessman. Dealey was the long-time publisher of The Dallas Morning News and owner of the A. H. Belo Corporation. A plaza in Dallas is named in his honor and became instantly world-famous when it was the site of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.
