Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
2

NATO Gladio killed Targeted Individual JFK (Masonic Pyramid Park)

George Dealey was a Knights Templar 33-degree & MEDIA Mockingbird Newspaper Mogul.
Juxtaposition1
Apr 12, 2025
5
2
Share
Transcript

Knight Templar George Dealey Plaza is a triangular #999 Masonic Park.

The throat & kill shots were fired from the Railroad Trestle over Main Street. Tip of the Masonic Pyramid facing the Egyptian Obelisk on Houston Street.

George Dealey was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Knights Templar! A Masonic Pyramid Park.

JFK, Dealey Plaza, Esoteric Freemasonic Symbolism

Juxtaposition1
·
October 24, 2024
JFK, Dealey Plaza, Esoteric Freemasonic Symbolism

George Bannerman Dealey (September 18, 1859 – February 26, 1946) was a Dallas, Texas, businessman. Dealey was the long-time publisher of The Dallas Morning News and owner of the A. H. Belo Corporation. A plaza in Dallas is named in his honor and became instantly world-famous when it was the site of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Read full story
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns you & all your property
  Juxtaposition1
MEDIA conceals Military felony crimes & Gladio murders (Occultism)
  Juxtaposition1
Mary Pinchot Meyer's Murder (JFK lover)
  Juxtaposition1
Our Secret Society, (Old World Order) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
Monica Lewinsky, Portrait of COINTELPRO
  Juxtaposition1
COVID Pimp Dr John Campbell, Odious Rat Fink
  Juxtaposition1
Instagram, META-Facebook & YouTube censorship channels
  Juxtaposition1