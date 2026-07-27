Even more disturbing than NATO jet noise pollution is the SMART DUST pollution of MEMS (biosensors)

This problem began on Thanksgiving 2022. 138,000 sorties ago! Nobody cares!

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY funds SMART DUST & scintillation of the MEMS.

Noise (Sonic waves), Light ([photonics), Magnetic Resonance & 7G SAMRT DUST is the UN NATO Agenda 2030 MESH Netcentric Neuroscience Warfare doctrine.

The media conceals these facts as do the Sheriff, judges, district attorneys. local clown councils, attorney generals and our puppet governors and clown president.

Human Augmentation is a NATO Military Security Clearance policy of REAL ID biometrics, bio-cycber interface verified compliance ZERO TRUST.