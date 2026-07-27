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Juxtaposition1
3m

When I complained to the county sheriff, he informed me that they have no authority over the skies.

I pointed out the "breathable air" was the weapon attack he was referring to.

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Juxtaposition1
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Why Turbocharged Aircraft May Fly Over Residential Areas Relentlessly:

Relentless overflights of turbocharged (jet or high‑power prop) aircraft over residential areas are usually the result of air traffic routing, operational needs, and environmental factors rather than random or malicious activity.

1. Air traffic control and routing:

Commercial and military aircraft follow approach, departure, and airway routes managed by air traffic control. If your property lies directly under a high‑traffic corridor — such as a jet route or a military transit path — you may see frequent passes, even if they are not “low” in altitude

These routes are designed for efficiency and safety, not to avoid residential areas.

2. Military operations:

Military aircraft often fly routine training sorties, refueling tracks, or transit routes along established corridors. Even if they are high‑altitude, they can be loud and persistent. Low‑flying military jets are usually part of training or operational missions, not random overflights.

3. Weather and operational changes

Wind, turbulence, or other weather conditions can shift flight paths, sometimes bringing aircraft closer to residential areas

Jet engines at high power can produce intense noise and vibration, which may feel like a “rat‑a‑tat‑tag” or even cause window shaking.

4. Problem pilots and noise complaints:

Some pilots, especially in general aviation, may fly loud and low over residential areas when there are no other options. Residents near airports have reported repeated passes from the same aircraft, sometimes at altitudes under 1,500 feet and noise levels above 80 dBA, which can be disruptive.

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