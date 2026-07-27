NATO jet heard flying over Sonoma County CA.
This happens often: WE have 100 flyovers daily four years now.
Even more disturbing than NATO jet noise pollution is the SMART DUST pollution of MEMS (biosensors)
This problem began on Thanksgiving 2022. 138,000 sorties ago! Nobody cares!
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY funds SMART DUST & scintillation of the MEMS.
Noise (Sonic waves), Light ([photonics), Magnetic Resonance & 7G SAMRT DUST is the UN NATO Agenda 2030 MESH Netcentric Neuroscience Warfare doctrine.
The media conceals these facts as do the Sheriff, judges, district attorneys. local clown councils, attorney generals and our puppet governors and clown president.
Human Augmentation is a NATO Military Security Clearance policy of REAL ID biometrics, bio-cycber interface verified compliance ZERO TRUST.
When I complained to the county sheriff, he informed me that they have no authority over the skies.
I pointed out the "breathable air" was the weapon attack he was referring to.
Why Turbocharged Aircraft May Fly Over Residential Areas Relentlessly:
Relentless overflights of turbocharged (jet or high‑power prop) aircraft over residential areas are usually the result of air traffic routing, operational needs, and environmental factors rather than random or malicious activity.
1. Air traffic control and routing:
Commercial and military aircraft follow approach, departure, and airway routes managed by air traffic control. If your property lies directly under a high‑traffic corridor — such as a jet route or a military transit path — you may see frequent passes, even if they are not “low” in altitude
These routes are designed for efficiency and safety, not to avoid residential areas.
2. Military operations:
Military aircraft often fly routine training sorties, refueling tracks, or transit routes along established corridors. Even if they are high‑altitude, they can be loud and persistent. Low‑flying military jets are usually part of training or operational missions, not random overflights.
3. Weather and operational changes
Wind, turbulence, or other weather conditions can shift flight paths, sometimes bringing aircraft closer to residential areas
Jet engines at high power can produce intense noise and vibration, which may feel like a “rat‑a‑tat‑tag” or even cause window shaking.
4. Problem pilots and noise complaints:
Some pilots, especially in general aviation, may fly loud and low over residential areas when there are no other options. Residents near airports have reported repeated passes from the same aircraft, sometimes at altitudes under 1,500 feet and noise levels above 80 dBA, which can be disruptive.