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Show Notes & Links:

https://www.nps.gov/places/father-crowley-vista-point-rainbow-canyon.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exercise_Red_Flag

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel,_Nevada

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Area_51

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tonopah,_Nevada

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tonopah_Test_Range

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information#Access

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nevada_Test_and_Training_Range#Tonopah_Bombing_Range

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Air_Weapons_Station_China_Lake

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nellis_Air_Force_Base

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edwards_Air_Force_Base

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marine_Corps_Air_Ground_Combat_Center_Twentynine_Palms

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_California_Logistics_Airport

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Air_Station_Lemoore

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Forces_Training_Base_%E2%80%93_Los_Alamitos

https://www.ranker.com/list/dugway-government-secret-area-52/hannah-collins

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Juxtaposition1
2h

Thousands Of Sheep Perished Near Dugway In 1968:

One of the most well-known creepy things connected to Dugway is the dead sheep incident. In 1968, testing for a chemical weapon called "VX" got out of hand. Considering the test was done in the air with planes spitting out drops of the nerve agent into the wind, the risks seem obvious in retrospect.

The dangerous chemical apparently got swept away amid strong gusts and blew into the nearby farmland in Skull Valley - which, with a name like that, seems tragically ironic. After a few days, between 4,000-6,000 sheep were dead. The military refused to accept blame for the incident but still coughed up the money to compensate the angry farmers.

https://www.ranker.com/list/dugway-government-secret-area-52/hannah-collins

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