Vivien Sápi is a Hungarian influencer, TikTok star, and lifestyle content creator based in Budapest, known for her engaging, humorous, and travel-focused videos. She has built a strong online presence across multiple platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and social media collaborations.

Vivien is a bona fide celebrity in Europe. She has been on various TV shows and has her own cosmetics brand. But with her cowboy hat she fits right in here!

NATO Weapons Research Design & Testing Range California & Nevada Area.

Palmdale Skunkworks, Lancaster Edwards AFB, Naval China Lake, Mojave

Death Valley Furnace Creek, Lone Pine, Independence, Father Crawley Vista Point Rainbow Canyon-Star Wars Canyon

Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, Victorville, Lucerne Valley, Panamint Springs

Pahrump Nevada, Area 51 Rachel, Nevada, Area 52 Tonopah Test Range (TTR)

Las Vegas, Creech aka: Indian Springs ARMY Airfield, Sugar Bunker, Silverbow

Chalk Mountain, Immigrant Valley, Groom Lake, Area 51

Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility within the Nevada Test and Training Range in southern Nevada, 83 miles (134 km) north-northwest of Las Vegas.

A remote detachment administered by Edwards Air Force Base, the facility is officially called Homey Airport (ICAO: KXTA, FAA LID: XTA) or Groom Lake (after the salt flat next to its airfield). Details of its operations are not made public, but the USAF says that it is an open training range, and it is commonly thought to support the development and testing of experimental aircraft and weapons. The USAF and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) acquired the site in 1955, primarily for flight tests of the Lockheed U-2 aircraft.

All research and occurrences in Area 51 are Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI). The CIA publicly acknowledged the base’s existence on 25 June 2013, through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed in 2005; it has declassified documents detailing its history and purpose. The intense secrecy surrounding the base has made it the frequent subject of conspiracy theories and a central component of unidentified flying object (UFO) folklore.

Area 52 is the common nickname for the Tonopah Test Range (TTR), a highly classified U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy facility located about 30 miles southeast of Tonopah, Nevada. It is part of the northern fringe of the Nellis Range and covers roughly 625 square miles of the Great Basin Desert

TTR is close to Tonopah, Rachel, Silverbow and is part of the “Extraterrestrial Highway” route through Nevada’s desert. Visitors can explore the area’s stark landscapes and roadside alien-themed attractions along the way.

Hawkeye Hill & Blackhawk Helicopter.

The Map below depicts a portion of the NATO Weapons Testing Area.

The map does not include California China Lake, Mojave Desert & Death Valley Areas which is greater acreage under the BLM Bureau of Land Management.

Star Wars Rainbow Canyon, Father Crawley Vista Point.