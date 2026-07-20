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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nevada_Test_and_Training_Range

https://www.creech.af.mil/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creech_Air_Force_Base

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Air_Force_Plant_42

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Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), also known as Sandia, is one of three research and development laboratories of the United States Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Headquartered in Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, it has a second principal facility next to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California, and a test facility in Waimea, Kauaʻi, Hawaii. Sandia is owned by the U.S. federal government but privately managed and operated by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International.

Established in 1949, SNL is a "multimission laboratory"[4] with the primary goal of advancing U.S. national security by developing various science-based technologies. Its work spans roughly 70 areas of activity, including nuclear deterrence, arms control, nonproliferation, hazardous waste disposal, and climate change. Sandia hosts a wide variety of research initiatives, including computational biology, physics, materials science, alternative energy, psychology, MEMS, and cognitive science. Most notably, it hosted some of the world's earliest and fastest supercomputers, ASCI Red and ASCI Red Storm, and is currently home to the Z Machine, the largest X-ray generator in the world, which is designed to test materials in conditions of extreme temperature and pressure.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandia_National_Laboratories

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