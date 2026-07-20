Creech NATO Airbase aka: Indian Springs ARMY Airfield (Drones & Helicopters)

This video captures Red Flag drone operations at Creech Air Force Base, featuring the MQ-9 Reaper and the stealthy RQ-170 Sentinel in action during one of the Air Force’s premier training exercises.



Watch as four Reaper UAV operate from the high desert, supporting large-force exercise scenarios that simulate real-world combat environments. The video includes authentic scanner audio, giving you a rare listen to the radio traffic and operational atmosphere surrounding flight activity at Creech.



To top it off, stay through the end for a close-up bonus panorama of the base and our encounter with Base Security.

Creech Air Force Base is a United States Air Force (USAF) command and control facility in Clark County, Nevada used “to engage in daily Overseas Contingency Operations of remotely piloted aircraft systems which fly missions across the globe.” In addition to an airport, the military installation has the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battlelab, associated aerial warfare ground equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles of the type used in Afghanistan and Iraq. Creech is the aerial training site for the USAF Thunderbirds and “is one of two emergency divert airfields” for the Nevada Test and Training Range.

In addition to the airfield, the base includes the “UAV-Logistic and Training Facility”, the Joint Unmanned Aerial Systems Center of Excellence, Silver Flag Alpha Regional Training Center, and other military units/facilities. The base is named in honor of retired US Air Force General Wilbur L. Creech, the former commanding officer of Tactical Air Command (TAC), the predecessor command of the current Air Combat Command (ACC).

The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper (sometimes called Predator B) is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV, one component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS)) capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations, developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) primarily for the United States Air Force (USAF). The MQ-9 and other UAVs are referred to as Remotely Piloted Vehicles/Aircraft (RPV/RPA) by the USAF to indicate ground control by humans. See the RQ-170 Reaper Drone fly.

Lockheed Martin’s management of Sandia National Laboratories:

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) is owned by the U.S. federal government but privately managed and operated by a company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Historically, Sandia Corporation — the entity that managed Sandia — was established in 1949 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Martin Marietta in 1993. Martin Marietta later merged with Lockheed Corporation to form Lockheed Martin Corporation in 2004. As a result, Sandia Corporation became a Lockheed Martin subsidiary.

Under the Supreme Command using straw name U.S. government’s government‑owned, contractor‑operated (GOCO) model, Sandia is managed by Sandia Corporation for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). This means:

The U.S. government is granted provisional ownership of the laboratory.

Lockheed Martin’s subsidiary (Sandia Corporation) is responsible for day‑to‑day operations.

There are strict governance and conflict‑of‑interest safeguards, including separate boards, independent performance evaluation, and no direct financial benefit from Lockheed Martin’s profits. (ie: there are no rules nor oversite)

In 2017, Sandia Corporation was reorganized into National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, LLC, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International. This change means that Lockheed Martin no longer directly manages Sandia, but the historical ownership link through Sandia Corporation remains part of Sandia’s corporate lineage.

In summary: