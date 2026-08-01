NATO's Sentinel Doctrine

The Gatekeeper Guards “keeping the watch” 24-7.

- keeps the cattle on the ranch

- keeps the inmates in detention

- keeps the perimeter secured against jailbreak attempts

NATO soldiers, Ring Cameras, Neighborhood Watch, Fusion Centers, Proactive Policing, DHS, ICE, FBI, IRS, KGB, Massad, CIA, Naval Intelligence Services.

- Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN)

- Medical Body Area Network (MBAN)

- Human Activity Recognition Radar (HARR)

- ZERO TRUST Architecture, REAL ID verified, Biometric Compliance.

24-7 detention & imprisonment inside of a gilded cage Holy Sea of Vatican

The NATO Sentinel Doctrine of 24-7 Guards keeping the watch.