NATO's Sentinel Doctrine

The Gatekeeper Guards “keeping the watch” 24-7.
- keeps the cattle on the ranch
- keeps the inmates in detention
- keeps the perimeter secured against jailbreak attempts
NATO soldiers, Ring Cameras, Neighborhood Watch, Fusion Centers, Proactive Policing, DHS, ICE, FBI, IRS, KGB, Massad, CIA, Naval Intelligence Services.
- Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN)
- Medical Body Area Network (MBAN)
- Human Activity Recognition Radar (HARR)
- ZERO TRUST Architecture, REAL ID verified, Biometric Compliance.
24-7 detention & imprisonment inside of a gilded cage Holy Sea of Vatican
The NATO Sentinel Doctrine of 24-7 Guards keeping the watch.