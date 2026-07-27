In the shadows of the Sierra Nevada, Netflix is building a 1,120-acre campus near Tahoe. However, what it will be used for is still shrouded in secrecy.

The streaming giant purchased a sizeable parcel, known as Spring Valley Ranch, for $6.9 million in April 2021, under the name Plan C Holdings. Spring Valley Ranch is in Beckwourth, a tiny, unincorporated town of around 500 in the heart of Plumas County, 44 miles northwest of Truckee.

Kevin Baillie, a Netflix executive was fired from his high-paying job after he revealed during a company ‘trust’ retreat that he had previously taken medically prescribed ketamine, according to a lawsuit.

Kevin Baillie, the vice president and head of creative at Eyeline Studios, is suing the streaming service after it launched an investigation into his revelation and dismissed him for the confession, according to the New York Post.

Eyeline is the unified visual effects (VFX) and virtual production brand owned by Netflix.

Baillie, who made $1.1 million a year in his role, attended the retreat at the Sendero Ranch, an exclusive property in Northern California that is owned by the streaming giant, in January, the filing read.

During a January 2026 ‘vulnerability-trust exercise,’ Baillie, 48, revealed that he took the drug under medical supervision in October and November 2022 at a Santa Barbara clinic to treat his clinical depression after the death of his mother, per the lawsuit.

According to Baillie, who was on the VFX team for hit franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter, he explained the reason why he took ketamine to his employer, but was still probed by Netflix following his admission, the suit read.

On March 18, 2026, a few months after the retreat, a company investigator brought up the incident ‘in a manner suggesting suspicion of recreational drug use,’ the filing stated.

By April, Baillie was fired from his position, and a company attorney confirmed ‘the ketamine therapy issue has factored into the termination,’ according to the lawsuit.

Spring Valley & Sendero Ranches are a 1,120‑acre property located in Eastern Plumas County, California, on the western edge of the Sierra Valley.

Location & Context:

The ranch sits about three miles and a ridgeline east of Nakoma and is roughly 45 minutes north of Truckee. It lies in the scenic “Lost Sierra” region, offering wide open spaces, mountain views, and proximity to both Lake Tahoe and Silicon Valley. The area benefits from fiber‑optic broadband, drivable access to Silicon Valley, and nearby Truckee & Reno‑Tahoe Airports.

Ownership & Development:

Sendero Ranch was purchased in April 2021 by Plan C Holdings, LLC (a Netflix‑related entity) for $6.9 million. Since then, Netflix has invested over two years to develop it into a corporate campus for employee training, workshops, and retreats.

The property features:

A 5,200‑sq‑ft main home

Pool and spa area

Two‑story guest house

Barns and a recreation building with sleeping loft and kitchen

Extensive meadows and pine‑covered landscapes.

Why It’s Significant:

Sendero Ranch is notable for being a high‑end, purpose‑built corporate retreat in a remote, scenic setting. It’s part of a broader trend in Plumas County attracting large‑scale real estate investments, alongside other high‑value properties like the 1,280‑acre Nakoma Community. Private Military Cult Rituals are performed here.

Enter the Gates of Satanic Hell for Media Giant Netflix, Inc.

Eyeline CEO Jeff Shaperio is named in the Kevin Baillie wrongful termination lawsuit.