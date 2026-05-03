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Juxtaposition1
4h

SWISS BANK sponsored Geneva Global Governance is a fight for humanity:

There is no time for steroid entertainment and Houdini Fog of War TRUMP scandals.

Get busy getting educated or rot in a FEMA Eugenics and E-Harvesting prison.

Become a PAID member of my Channel.

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John Taylor's avatar
John Taylor
22m

"Do not follow"

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