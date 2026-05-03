Never assume anything in my Classroom!
Professor Engelstein gives no quarter, tolerates no excuses, bestows no titles & makes no gifts!
Harvard Law School, day one on Contracts: SWISS BANK indoctrination from 1639.
Harvard Law School, day one on Contracts: SWISS BANK indoctrination from 1639.
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SWISS BANK sponsored Geneva Global Governance is a fight for humanity:
There is no time for steroid entertainment and Houdini Fog of War TRUMP scandals.
Get busy getting educated or rot in a FEMA Eugenics and E-Harvesting prison.
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