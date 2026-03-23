New Members Orientation Video

Nobody walks in LA. And nobody complies with immoral & unethical humanity crimes. The Erin Valenti, 33, murder still unresolved.
My channel is based upon Star Chamber Investigation.
Human Augmentation (Biodigital Convergence REAL ID)
Geneva Global Governance, Eugenics, Post Humanity
CRISPR Therapeutics, CRIPSR Cad-9
Innovative Genomic Institute
Caribou Biosciences, Doudna Laboratory
Dynavax Technology, COVID vaccine & Coast Aluminum
RAND Corporation, SRII & SMART DUST, Dust Networks
Think Tanks & SWISS eugenics programs
Corporate Consulting firms & money laundering
Novartis, Roche, Pfizer, Merk, Glaxo SmithKline
University crimes funded by DOE, DARPA, DOD, NATO-Geneva
Banking crimes of BIS, World Bank, IMF, BlackRock, Blackstone
Chase, BOA, Citigroup, UBS, Credit Swiss, Barclays, HSBC, Wells Fargo
Gladio Murders, Hollywood, Military & Political
Steroids in all sport entertainment
Media concealment of NATO crimes
Terra Swarm, SMART DUST, MEMS & MINOS, mesogens
COINTELPRO circus clowns, pseudo intellectuals
Idolatry, star making, pop influencers
Signs & Symbols rule our world, not laws, not words
Festive music and laughter.
Human Augmentation is the #1 method of murder under SWISS BANK Fascism.
Garroting is #2 murder method: Jon Benet Ramsey, Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain, Albert Dekker, RFKJ’s second wife Mary Richardson, Jeff Baena, Johnny Roselli, Roberto Calvi.
Manic Episodes is #3: William Colby, Erin Valenti, Marco Troper, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman, Christina Sandera.
Tossed off buildings #4: Jeffrey Thomas, Michael Blosil, Diane Linkletter, Tony Scott, Graziella Corrocher, Giuseppe Della Cha, Carrie Elizabeth Romney.