Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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New Members Orientation Video

Nobody walks in LA. Instead, they ride in LA County Medical Coroner Vans.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 23, 2026

Nobody walks in LA. And nobody complies with immoral & unethical humanity crimes. The Erin Valenti, 33, murder still unresolved.

My channel is based upon Star Chamber Investigation.

  • Human Augmentation (Biodigital Convergence REAL ID)

  • Geneva Global Governance, Eugenics, Post Humanity

  • CRISPR Therapeutics, CRIPSR Cad-9

  • Innovative Genomic Institute

  • Caribou Biosciences, Doudna Laboratory

  • Dynavax Technology, COVID vaccine & Coast Aluminum

  • RAND Corporation, SRII & SMART DUST, Dust Networks

  • Think Tanks & SWISS eugenics programs

  • Corporate Consulting firms & money laundering

  • Novartis, Roche, Pfizer, Merk, Glaxo SmithKline

  • University crimes funded by DOE, DARPA, DOD, NATO-Geneva

  • Banking crimes of BIS, World Bank, IMF, BlackRock, Blackstone

  • Chase, BOA, Citigroup, UBS, Credit Swiss, Barclays, HSBC, Wells Fargo

  • Gladio Murders, Hollywood, Military & Political

  • Steroids in all sport entertainment

  • Media concealment of NATO crimes

  • Terra Swarm, SMART DUST, MEMS & MINOS, mesogens

  • COINTELPRO circus clowns, pseudo intellectuals

  • Idolatry, star making, pop influencers

  • Signs & Symbols rule our world, not laws, not words

  • Festive music and laughter.

    Human Augmentation is the #1 method of murder under SWISS BANK Fascism.

    Garroting is #2 murder method: Jon Benet Ramsey, Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain, Albert Dekker, RFKJ’s second wife Mary Richardson, Jeff Baena, Johnny Roselli, Roberto Calvi.

    Manic Episodes is #3: William Colby, Erin Valenti, Marco Troper, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman, Christina Sandera.

    Tossed off buildings #4: Jeffrey Thomas, Michael Blosil, Diane Linkletter, Tony Scott, Graziella Corrocher, Giuseppe Della Cha, Carrie Elizabeth Romney.

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