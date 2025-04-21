Playback speed
New York Times is a rag same because all MEDIA is fraudulent.

CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, CNBC, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Bill Maher, Court TV, TMZ are fake.
Juxtaposition1
Apr 21, 2025
COVID is fake
Monkey Pox is fake
Bird Flu is fake
TRUMP is fake
Biden is Fake
Face Diaper Rituals or for the clueless & profane augmented transhuman 7G Bots

7G SMART DUST is real LED streetlights are real (Photonics) Ring Cameras are real (Ultrasonic) SMART METERS are real
REAL ID is techno-enslavement is real

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/new-york-times-mockingbird-monkey

Global Emergency Outbreak of rebranded Monkey Pox is now called: M-Pox

The epidemic is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the virus has now appeared in a dozen other African countries.

The outbreak has spread through 13 countries in Africa, including a few that had never reported mpox cases before. On Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a “public health emergency of continental security,” the first time the organization has taken that step since the African Union granted it the power to do so last year.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/14/health/mpox-who-emergency-africa.html

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/response/2022/mpx-trends.html

Poppycock, balderdash & mendacity is the UN & WEF, WHO, ITU, CERN, NATO.

