Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

New York Times Mockingbird Monkey Pox

United Nations fraudulent agency WHO is pimping Monkey Pox & Bird Flu hoaxes
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Global Emergency Outbreak of rebranded Monkey Pox is now called: M-Pox

The epidemic is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the virus has now appeared in a dozen other African countries.

The outbreak has spread through 13 countries in Africa, including a few that had never reported mpox cases before. On Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a “public health emergency of continental security,” the first time the organization has taken that step since the African Union granted it the power to do so last year.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/14/health/mpox-who-emergency-africa.html

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/response/2022/mpx-trends.html

Poppycock, balderdash & mendacity is the UN & WEF, WHO, ITU, CERN, NATO.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
KILL BOX Smart Grid Strategic Hamlets
  Juxtaposition1
JFK & Jane Elkens were both Military executed at Masonic Dealey Plaza
  Juxtaposition1
Why are liar-cheaters still influencers? eg: Lance Gunderson Pharmstrong
  Juxtaposition1
Circle of Trust Cabal is SWISS BANK AUTHORITY
  Juxtaposition1
Occultism, Pacification & Control, Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Occultism, Pacification & Control, Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
George Dealey & Abraham Zapruder were Scottish Rite Knight Templars
  Juxtaposition1