USC Rose Bowl Champion & NY Jet QB Fox Sport Mark Sanchez felony assault & battery of an age 69 vegetable oil disposal trucker Perry Pole at 12:15am Saturday morning in the Westin & Marriot Hotel alley, Indianapolis October 4, 2025.
Disneyland Anaheim at 1313 Disneyland Drive, Monday October 6th, death of an age 60+ guest at the “Haunted Mansion ride”. Died at the venue.
Gene Simmons (Chaim Witz) bassist for KISS crashed his Lincoln navigator SUV into a parked car on Pacific Coast Highway One. His wife stated he passed out after getting his medication dosage incorrect. Gene is now home and out of the hospital.
Four dead bodies discovered at the residence of 930 Monterey Boulevard, Sam Francisco at 1:25pm today October 8, 2025. No names, no ages of deceased.
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Mickey Stines is still in jail awaiting his first-degree felony murder trial for shooting Superior Court Judge Kevin Mullins inside his private chambers on September 19, 2024. This shooting occurred after the public disclosure of the Letcher County Jail being operated as a bordello and Judge Mullins having the sheriff’s teenage daughter mobile phone number in his own phone. And after civil lawsuit allegations of all sheriff deputies and Judges using the female inmates for weekly sex and orgies for decades.
News Update: Current Event Crimes
Mark Sanchez FOX Sports Battery, Haunted Mansion death, Gene Simmons car crash, Judge Kevin Mullins & Sheriff Shawn Stine bordello jail sex enslavement operation.
Oct 09, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
