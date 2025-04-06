Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman Murders (Epilogue)

Military Surveillance Private Club where age 18 Nicole Brown first met OJ Simpson: https://www.iamnotastalker.com/2019/08/26/the-daisy-where-o-j-simpson-and-nicole-brown-met/
June 13, 1994, Masonic #13 began the investigation into the murders: https://moldea.com/dismissed.html
LAPD detectives who responded to the 875 South Bundy Crime Scene:
Lt John Rogers, 12:13am
Ron Phillips at 2:10am
Mark Furman at 2:10am
Brad Roberts at 2:15am
Phil Vannatter, 4:05am
Tom Lange at 4:25am
Lange, Vannatter, Phillips, Furman were ordered to make a welfare call and to locate OJ Simpson at 360 Rockingham Avenue at 5am.
Nicole’s marriage dates: February 2, 1985 to October 15, 1992 (seven years)
OJ Simpson returned home from Chicago at noontime June 13, 1994, with his left middle finger knuckle slashed. OJ consented to a 33-minute interview at 1:35pm.
Keith Zlomsowitch was the Director of Operations of (3) Mezzaluna Restaurants: Aspen, Beverly Hills & Brentwood.
Nicole & Keith Zlomsowitch relationship: January 1992 & moved into 325 Gretna Green.
