Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman Murders (Epilogue)

OJ Simpson, Nicole Brown, Louis Brown, Brian Kaelin, Keith Zlomsowitch, Carl Colby were COINTELPRO.
Apr 06, 2025
1
Military Surveillance Private Club where age 18 Nicole Brown first met OJ Simpson: https://www.iamnotastalker.com/2019/08/26/the-daisy-where-o-j-simpson-and-nicole-brown-met/

June 13, 1994, Masonic #13 began the investigation into the murders: https://moldea.com/dismissed.html

LAPD detectives who responded to the 875 South Bundy Crime Scene:

Lt John Rogers, 12:13am

Ron Phillips at 2:10am

Mark Furman at 2:10am

Brad Roberts at 2:15am

Phil Vannatter, 4:05am

Tom Lange at 4:25am

Lange, Vannatter, Phillips, Furman were ordered to make a welfare call and to locate OJ Simpson at 360 Rockingham Avenue at 5am.

Nicole’s marriage dates: February 2, 1985 to October 15, 1992 (seven years)

OJ Simpson returned home from Chicago at noontime June 13, 1994, with his left middle finger knuckle slashed. OJ consented to a 33-minute interview at 1:35pm.

Keith Zlomsowitch was the Director of Operations of (3) Mezzaluna Restaurants: Aspen, Beverly Hills & Brentwood.

Nicole & Keith Zlomsowitch relationship: January 1992 & moved into 325 Gretna Green.

