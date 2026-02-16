Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Nine Electroshock Treatments for George de Mohrenschildt

Locked up for 51-days in a PSYCH Ward at Parkland Hospital, December 76-January 77.
Feb 16, 2026

Courtesy of the then CIA Director Skull & Bones Yale alum George HW Bush after writing a handwritten letter plea for assistance on September 5, 1976.

Thank you, Poppy Bush, scumbag creep.

