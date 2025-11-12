"No more" by Elvis Presley

“No More”

Song by Elvis Presley:

No more do I see the starlight caress your hair

No more feel the tender kisses we used to share

I close my eyes and clearly my heart remembers

A thousand good-byes could never put out the embers

Darling I love you so and my heart forever

Will belong to the memory of the love that we knew before

Please come back to my arms, we belong together

Come to me, let’s be sweethearts again and then let us part no more

No more do I feel the touch of your hand on mine

No more see the lovelight making your dark eyes shine

Oh, how I wish I never had caused you sorrow

But don’t ever say for us there is no tomorrow

Darling, I love you so and my heart forever

Will belong to the memory of the love that we knew before

Please come back to my arms, we belong together

Come to me, let’s be sweethearts again and then let us part no more