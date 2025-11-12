"No more" by Elvis Presley

“No More”
Song by Elvis Presley:
No more do I see the starlight caress your hair
No more feel the tender kisses we used to share
I close my eyes and clearly my heart remembers
A thousand good-byes could never put out the embers
Darling I love you so and my heart forever
Will belong to the memory of the love that we knew before
Please come back to my arms, we belong together
Come to me, let’s be sweethearts again and then let us part no more
No more do I feel the touch of your hand on mine
No more see the lovelight making your dark eyes shine
Oh, how I wish I never had caused you sorrow
But don’t ever say for us there is no tomorrow
Darling, I love you so and my heart forever
Will belong to the memory of the love that we knew before
Please come back to my arms, we belong together
Come to me, let’s be sweethearts again and then let us part no more