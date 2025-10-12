Juxtaposition1’s Substack

No Tenets of Thinking left: Humans in Techno-Enslavement Farm detention

SWISS BANK HUNGER GAMES Pacification & Control Human Husbandry
Juxtaposition1
Oct 12, 2025
  • REAL ID for all inmates of our Hunger Game Districts (TRUMP Freedom Cities)

  • Techno-Enslavement CRISPR neuromodulation REAL ID TOKEN Credit.

  • Social Obedience CREDIT, programmable money, smart contracts, Military Rank.

