Avram Noam Chomsky is a schmuck is immersed in the art of sophistry (Linguistics). In reality, Chomsky is an intelligential dwarf and is a fascist disguised as a pseudo–liberal American.

Avram Noam Chomsky (born December 7, 1928) is an American philosopher, linguist, political activist, and social critic. Sometimes called "the father of modern linguistics", Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science. He is a laureate professor of linguistics at the University of Arizona and an institute professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Among the most cited living authors, Chomsky has written more than 150 books on topics such as linguistics, war, and politics. In addition to his work in linguistics, since the 1960s, Chomsky has been an influential voice on the American Left as a consistent critic of the foreign policy of the United States, contemporary capitalism, and corporatocracy. (Fascism-Chomsky’s ideology)

Chomsky's pseudo anti-war activism led to his arrest on multiple occasions, and he was on President Richard Nixon's master list of political opponents. Chomsky was aware of the potential repercussions of his civil disobedience, and his wife began studying for her own doctorate in linguistics to support the family in the event of Chomsky's imprisonment or joblessness. Chomsky's scientific reputation insulated him from administrative action based on his beliefs. In 1970 he visited southeast Asia to lecture at Vietnam's Hanoi University of Science and Technology and toured war refugee camps in Laos. In 1973 he helped lead a committee commemorating the 50th anniversary of the War Resisters League. Chomsky is in the COVID CULT, and he wages war upon all unvaccinated citizens, and he advocates ‘removal from society” detention for non-compliant people. He wants that policy to be a convention

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