Nobel Laureates in Economics:

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (commonly called the Nobel Prize in Economics) is awarded annually by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for outstanding contributions to economic sciences. It is not one of the original Nobel Prizes but is administered by the Nobel Foundation and presented in Stockholm in December.

2025 – Joel Mokyr (for explaining innovation-driven economic growth) and Philippe Aghion & Peter Howitt (for identifying prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress).

2024 – Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson & James A. Robinson (for studies of how institutions affect prosperity).

2023 – Claudia Goldin (for advancing understanding of women’s labor market outcomes).

2022 – Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond & Philip Dybvig (for research on banks and financial crises).

2021 – David Card (empirical contributions to labor economics) and Joshua D. Angrist & Guido W. Imbens (methodological contributions to causal analysis).

2020 – Paul R. Milgrom & Robert B. Wilson (improvements to auction theory and new auction formats).

Notable Past Laureates:

2010 – Christopher Pissarides (labor market frictions).

2000 – Robert Lucas Jr. (macroeconomic theory and policy).

1990 – Robert Solow (economic growth theory).

1976 - Milton Friedman (consumption analysis, monetary history and theory)

1969 – Ragnar Frisch & Jan Tinbergen (econometrics)

Three actors: Ronald Reagan, Anne Robbins (Nancy Davis) & Milton Freidman.

Privilege disguised as Freedom within a SWISS BANK economy is Fascism.