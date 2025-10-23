Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Nostalgic storytelling (teaching lessons)

Best Original Song "Moon River" was written by Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer
Oct 23, 2025
Moon River“ is a song composed by Henry Mancini with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. It was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song also won the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In 1999, Mancini’s recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Sung during a small but impactful scene in the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “Moon River” lets viewers see past Holly Golightly’s big-city veneer in an intimate moment as she sings the song sitting in the nook of her apartment window.

Nearly cut from the movie (and only not due to Hepburn’s protestation of “Over my dead body!”), “Moon River” went onto win the Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as Record of the Year at the 4th Grammy Awards.

[Verse]
Moon River, wider than a mile
I’m crossing you in style someday
Oh, dream maker
You heartbreaker
Wherever you’re going, I’m going your way
Two drifters off to see the world
There’s such a lot of world to see
We’re after the same rainbow’s end
Waiting ‘round the bend
My huckleberry friend
Moon River and me

