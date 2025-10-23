Nostalgic storytelling (teaching lessons)

“Moon River“ is a song composed by Henry Mancini with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. It was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song also won the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In 1999, Mancini’s recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Sung during a small but impactful scene in the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “Moon River” lets viewers see past Holly Golightly’s big-city veneer in an intimate moment as she sings the song sitting in the nook of her apartment window.

Nearly cut from the movie (and only not due to Hepburn’s protestation of “Over my dead body!”), “Moon River” went onto win the Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as Record of the Year at the 4th Grammy Awards.

[Verse]

Moon River, wider than a mile

I’m crossing you in style someday

Oh, dream maker

You heartbreaker

Wherever you’re going, I’m going your way

Two drifters off to see the world

There’s such a lot of world to see

We’re after the same rainbow’s end

Waiting ‘round the bend

My huckleberry friend

Moon River and me