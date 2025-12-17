Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, MIT professor and director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center, was shot multiple times at his Brookline home and later died in a Boston hospital. Authorities have launched an active homicide investigation, with no suspects in custody. (shot three times)

In his 10 years at MIT, Loureiro helped illuminate the physics occurring at the center of fusion vacuum chambers and at the edges of the universe.

After graduating, Loureiro joined Princeton University as a postdoctoral researcher at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in 2005. He left in 2007 to work at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, a laboratory under the UK Atomic Energy Authority, until 2009. He returned to Portugal as a researcher at the Instituto de Plasmas e Fusão Nuclear at IST Lisbon for seven years.

In 2016, Loureiro joined MIT as a professor and fusion scientist. He studied magnetic reconnection and plasma turbulence using computational simulations and published widely in scientific journals. He was affiliated with the MIT Energy Initiative and the MIT Kavli Institute. Loureiro was also a member of the American Physical Society.

In 2022, he became deputy director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center, MIT’s largest lab, and full director in 2024. In January of 2025, President Joseph R. Biden presented Loureiro with the Presidential Early Career Award, the highest government honor for young scientists.

