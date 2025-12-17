Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
8h

An MIT lab director, Nuno F.G. Loureiro, was killed in a shooting at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, Monday night, the school confirmed. Loureiro, a nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal, was 47 years old.

Brookline police said officers responded to a call for gunshots at a Gibbs Street home at about 8:30 p.m. "A victim was located who had been shot multiple times," Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell told WBZ-TV. Loureiro was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. Authorities did not immediately release further details about the shooting and did not say if a suspect is being sought. "No one is in custody," Campbell said.

"This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation," said Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office in a statement.

https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/who-was-nuno-loureiro-mit-professor-lab-director-shot-dead-at-his-home-in-brookline-massachusetts-article-153303939

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
7h

Nuno Filipe Gomes Loureiro (1977 – December 16, 2025) was a Portuguese plasma physicist. He was the Herman Feshbach Professor of Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center from 2024 until his death in 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture