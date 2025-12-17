Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, MIT professor & director of the Plasma Science & Fusion
Shot three times inside of his Apartment foyer Monday 8:15pm. The Killer escaped into the night, December 15, 2025.
Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, MIT professor and director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center, was shot multiple times at his Brookline home and later died in a Boston hospital. Authorities have launched an active homicide investigation, with no suspects in custody.
In his 10 years at MIT, Loureiro helped illuminate the physics occurring at the center of fusion vacuum chambers and at the edges of the universe.
After graduating, Loureiro joined Princeton University as a postdoctoral researcher at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in 2005. He left in 2007 to work at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, a laboratory under the UK Atomic Energy Authority, until 2009. He returned to Portugal as a researcher at the Instituto de Plasmas e Fusão Nuclear at IST Lisbon for seven years.
In 2016, Loureiro joined MIT as a professor and fusion scientist. He studied magnetic reconnection and plasma turbulence using computational simulations and published widely in scientific journals. He was affiliated with the MIT Energy Initiative and the MIT Kavli Institute. Loureiro was also a member of the American Physical Society.
In 2022, he became deputy director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center, MIT’s largest lab, and full director in 2024. In January of 2025, President Joseph R. Biden presented Loureiro with the Presidential Early Career Award, the highest government honor for young scientists.
An MIT lab director, Nuno F.G. Loureiro, was killed in a shooting at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, Monday night, the school confirmed. Loureiro, a nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal, was 47 years old.
Brookline police said officers responded to a call for gunshots at a Gibbs Street home at about 8:30 p.m. "A victim was located who had been shot multiple times," Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell told WBZ-TV. Loureiro was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. Authorities did not immediately release further details about the shooting and did not say if a suspect is being sought. "No one is in custody," Campbell said.
"This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation," said Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office in a statement.
Nuno Filipe Gomes Loureiro (1977 – December 16, 2025) was a Portuguese plasma physicist. He was the Herman Feshbach Professor of Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center from 2024 until his death in 2025.