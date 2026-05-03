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Juxtaposition1
6hEdited

Show Notes & Links:

Public comments on Flock surveillance halted in Oakland County meeting:

https://wdet.org/2026/05/01/public-comments-on-flock-surveillance-halted-in-oakland-county-meeting/

Oakland County residents launch recall effort against commission chair:

https://www.mlive.com/news/detroit/2026/04/oakland-county-residents-launch-recall-effort-against-commission-chair.html

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Juxtaposition1
6hEdited

Creator Comment:

Oakland County Michigan illustrates how Geneva Global Governance operates:

The United Nations & WEF steamroll Agenda 2030 in every Hunger Game District

There is no public notice

There is no citizen participation whatsoever

They roll out RING CAMERAS, SMART METERS, LED streetlights without public notice.

Americans are treated as Farm Animals tagged, traced, and GPS targeted 24-7

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