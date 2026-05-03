MASS Surveillance for FEMA Camp Detention of SWISS Hunger Games.

Public comments on Flock surveillance halted in Oakland County meeting:

Tensions erupted at the Oakland County Board of Commissioners meeting as residents objected to the approval of a controversial Flock surveillance contract.

Public comment was halted after the crowd began calling for the recall of Board Chair Dave Woodward. WXYZ found that he visited Flock Safety’s headquarters last fall, a trip paid for by the surveillance company that he did not disclose prior to voting on the contract.

West Bloomfield resident Ellie Mosher said speakers were skipped during the comment period, prompting outcry from attendees before Woodward called a recess.

Residents attending the meeting already have reason to feel unheard. “They have had meetings regarding budgets that we are not have access to. That is not public record when it very much should be,” said Mosher.

Mosher is worried about Oakland County becoming a surveillance state with Flock cameras. “We’re seeing them pop up more and more. They can record. They use infrared light to be able to see at night, see license plates, see people’s faces through sunglasses, through clothing, through hats.”

This disruption follows criticism of a previous meeting where residents say commissioners approved Flock surveillance drones before allowing public input.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Residents have launched a recall effort against the chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners following the recent approval of a controversial drone pilot program.

The recall campaign stems from an April 8, 2026 meeting when commissioners moved public comment time for agenda items to the end of the meeting, after all voting on the drone program took place.