Obelisk at District of Columbia signals SWISS Authority of your Hunger Game

It's all a game. It's a thought experiment. We're in the MATRIX of Mendacity.
The CODE of Conduct is simple: Obedience, Omerta, Poverty
You live in a Hunger Game District within a Village or Hamlet SMART GRID. You are a prisoner who owes your allegiance to a SWISS 13-striped fake flag. We are engaged in a cognitive war & you are a defeated person if you:
VOTE
Stand for a pseudo–National Anthem
Pledge your allegiance to a fake country (simulation)
Lust for steroid sport & idolatry
Lust for PORN
Lust for TRUMP or Biden or DeSantis or Obama or REAGAN or Clinton or Jefferson.
Lust for the fraud that is American
Lust for the delusion of freedom of choice
You will comply with and embrace:
REAL ID
Vaccinations
7G MESH wireless sensor networks
Lockdowns for: fires, floods, mudslides, hurricanes, tornados, heat waves
TOKEN Social Credit money
Travel restrictions
Becoming a dairy cow in a TRUMP Freedom City
15-minute cities
Resilience Cities
FEMA detention
