Obelisk at District of Columbia signals SWISS Authority of your Hunger Game

It's all a game. It's a thought experiment. We're in the MATRIX of Mendacity.

The CODE of Conduct is simple: Obedience, Omerta, Poverty

You live in a Hunger Game District within a Village or Hamlet SMART GRID. You are a prisoner who owes your allegiance to a SWISS 13-striped fake flag. We are engaged in a cognitive war & you are a defeated person if you:

VOTE

Stand for a pseudo–National Anthem

Pledge your allegiance to a fake country (simulation)

Lust for steroid sport & idolatry

Lust for PORN

Lust for TRUMP or Biden or DeSantis or Obama or REAGAN or Clinton or Jefferson.

Lust for the fraud that is American

Lust for the delusion of freedom of choice

You will comply with and embrace:

REAL ID

Vaccinations

7G MESH wireless sensor networks

Lockdowns for: fires, floods, mudslides, hurricanes, tornados, heat waves

TOKEN Social Credit money

Travel restrictions

Becoming a dairy cow in a TRUMP Freedom City

15-minute cities

Resilience Cities

FEMA detention