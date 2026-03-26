The occult (from Latin occultus 'hidden, secret') is a category of esoteric or supernatural beliefs and practices which generally fall outside the scope of organized religion and science, encompassing phenomena involving a 'hidden' or 'secret' agency, such as magic and mysticism. It can also refer to paranormal ideas such as extra-sensory perception and parapsychology.

No Cult member fully trusts another. They can only coexist and function based upon a shared military security system of secret oaths, rituals and consequences.

Obedience to comply with all directives (moral & immoral)

Omerta Code of Silence

World Mission pursuant to your stated directives, status and rank

Signs & Symbols rule our world. Cipher Codes are reminders of operation goals.

Aleister Crowley (born Edward Alexander Crowley; 12 October 1875 – 1 December 1947) was an English occultist, ceremonial magician, poet, novelist, mountaineer, and painter. He founded the religion of Thelema, identifying himself as the prophet entrusted with guiding humanity into the Æon of Horus in the early 20th century. A prolific writer, he published widely over the course of his life.

Born to a wealthy family in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, Crowley rejected his parents’ fundamentalist Christian Plymouth Brethren faith to pursue an interest in Western esotericism. He was educated at Trinity College at the University of Cambridge, where he focused his attention upon mountaineering and poetry, resulting in several publications. Some biographers allege that here he was recruited into a British intelligence agency, further suggesting that he remained a spy throughout his life.

Manly Palmer Hall (18 March 1901 – 29 August 1990) was an American writer, lecturer, astrologer and mystic. Over his 70-year career he gave thousands of lectures and published over 150 volumes, of which the best known is The Secret Teachings of All Ages (1928). In 1934 he founded the Philosophical Research Society in Los Angeles.

A Mystery Master Emerges (Jeffrey Epstein):

Manly P. Hall’s journey is extraordinary. Arriving in Southern California’s roaring ‘20s, he positioned himself as a spiritual authority almost overnight. By his twenties, he was already holding lectures on esoteric and mystical topics, quoting ancient texts and blending philosophies from the East and West, sometimes borrowing material from the local library to spice up his presentations. Despite his lack of formal education, he cultivated an air of wisdom that drew followers from Hollywood, business, and politics—including mayors, governors, and socialites.

At a time when L.A. was exploding with optimism (and not a little desperation), Hall answered a hunger for new ideas. He became the go-to guru for the era’s movers and shakers, a recognized teacher of an emerging, uniquely Californian new religion. His lectures, books, and almost mystical aura helped forge the sense that Los Angeles was a city built not just by practicality, but by dreamers and mystics—even if some of their dreams proved nightmarish.

The Secret Teachings & Allure of the Occult:

Hall’s greatest claim to fame was his magnum opus, “The Secret Teachings of All Ages.” Published when he was just 28, the massive, gorgeously illustrated book attempted nothing less than to collect and decode the symbols and rituals of the world’s spiritual traditions. It captivated readers then and still sells today, offering an accessible (if sometimes speculative) introduction to mysticism, alchemy, ancient religions, and more.

This book became a key that opened doors for Hall. Celebrities, politicians, and everyday seekers all clamored for the wisdom of a man who could seemingly connect the dots between ancient Egypt, Christianity, Eastern traditions, and modern America. Even notorious figures—Osama bin Laden reportedly had a copy on his shelf—were drawn to Hall’s world of secrets.

But the charm of Hall’s vision often hid a darker edge. Both he and many of his contemporaries, including university presidents and officials, espoused troubling ideas popular in the early 20th century—most notably, eugenics and a perverse faith in ‘improving’ humanity through selective breeding. These beliefs, tied to racism and anti-Semitism, colored the occult revival with shadows that echoed some of the worst movements of the modern age. While Hall presented himself as a patriot and promoter of enlightenment, his definition of progress was deeply limited and exclusionary.

A Jeffrey Epstein Operation for Wealth, Eccentricity, Illusions & Control:

As Hall’s fame grew, so did his clientele—and their expectations. He was, in some ways, the spiritual flavor of the month for Hollywood and wealthy Angelenos desperate for meaning or entertainment. From stories about leprechauns for socialites to esoteric healing for the ill, Hall sometimes seemed less like a philosopher and more like a well-paid performer, fine-tuning his message for whoever was in the room.

The contradictory nature of his teachings and lifestyle also became apparent: in private, he dabbled in the taboo, keeping X-rated poems by notorious occultist Aleister Crowley. He offered warnings about certain occult practices in public while privately storing Crowley’s works in his vault—a literal and figurative secret stash. Hall managed to balance his image as a sage with his shrewd sense of showmanship, always keeping his followers guessing and coming back for more.