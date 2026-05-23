Beers, margaritas, martinis, surfing & dueling AMG performance Mercedes Benzs.

Rev em up and drop the clutch!

Women and children run for your lives and stay out of crosswalks.

Help me Rhonda! Cause Scott certainly won’t!

2018 AMG V-6 Twin Turbo 500hp GL43 AWD Mercedes Benz performance sedan.

Convicted double murderess, second degree, 15 years-to-life Rebecca & drunken cohort steroid Scotty Erickson of 1991 World Series winning MLB Baseball.

Cold Plate criminal, crime scene flight, DUI arrested Scott Erickson.