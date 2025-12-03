Monday, late afternoon October 19, 1970, crimes occurred between 3-8pm

Soquel Fire Department responded at 8:10pm. When the Soquel Fire Department arrived, they found the fire blocking their access to the Ohta home, which was already ablaze.

Five human victims, all shot in the head, plus one gunshot killed kitty cat.

Victims’ wrists were bound by scarfs & all five were blindfolded by scarfs.

Felony arson blaze followed the execution-style murders, which destroyed the ridgeline panorama vista modern Frank Lloyd Wright custom house.

Typed “Manifesto” folded & placed underneath the windshield wiper blade of the Dr Ohta’s Burgandy color Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III blocking the entrance.

Both Dr Ohta’s and his wife Virginia’s Lincoln Continental luxury car were parked in formation to prevent first responders from using the long steep driveway leading to the house atop the ridge.

Murder victims included Victor Ohta, 46, Virginia Ohta, 43, sons Derek, 12 & Taggart, 11, their kitty cat & Secretary Dorothy Kinney Cadwallader, 38.

The Ohta family’s two daughters, 18-year-old Taura and 15-year-old Lark, were away during the murders. However, Taura died by suicide seven years afterward. Taura was in New York City and Lark was at the Dominican Catholic Order Santa Catalina Academy boarding school in nearby Monterey on October 19th.

Despite the Sheriff’s initial statement that a kill team was responsible, the “lone nut narrative” & “Manson copycat” were introduced into the newspapers.

John Linley Frazier, age 24, was arrested on October 23, 1970. He was apprehended four days after committing the murders of the Ohta family.

On August 13, 2009, aged 63, John Frazier “hung himself” in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California. John Frazier was kept the same cell block along with Lyle Menedez & Charlie Watson. Gladio Murder Scapegoat Row is what I call it.