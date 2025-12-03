Zoom Star Chamber Investigation: Ohta Family Murders in Santa Cruz County (Monday, October 19, 1970)
999 North Rodeo Gulch Road in the Town of Soquel, Frank Lloyd Wright custom estate
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Doug James stated in his first public news conference that there had to be more than one perpetrator. A media reporter then introduced the "Manson Murder Hippie” theory into the Sheriff’s interview.
Monday, late afternoon October 19, 1970, crimes occurred between 3-8pm
Soquel Fire Department responded at 8:10pm. When the Soquel Fire Department arrived, they found the fire blocking their access to the Ohta home, which was already ablaze.
Five human victims, all shot in the head, plus one gunshot killed kitty cat.
Victims’ wrists were bound by scarfs & all five were blindfolded by scarfs.
Felony arson blaze followed the execution-style murders, which destroyed the ridgeline panorama vista modern Frank Lloyd Wright custom house.
Typed “Manifesto” folded & placed underneath the windshield wiper blade of the Dr Ohta’s Burgandy color Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III blocking the entrance.
Both Dr Ohta’s and his wife Virginia’s Lincoln Continental luxury car were parked in formation to prevent first responders from using the long steep driveway leading to the house atop the ridge.
Murder victims included Victor Ohta, 46, Virginia Ohta, 43, sons Derek, 12 & Taggart, 11, their kitty cat & Secretary Dorothy Kinney Cadwallader, 38.
The Ohta family’s two daughters, 18-year-old Taura and 15-year-old Lark, were away during the murders. However, Taura died by suicide seven years afterward. Taura was in New York City and Lark was at the Dominican Catholic Order Santa Catalina Academy boarding school in nearby Monterey on October 19th.
Despite the Sheriff’s initial statement that a kill team was responsible, the “lone nut narrative” & “Manson copycat” were introduced into the newspapers.
John Linley Frazier, age 24, was arrested on October 23, 1970. He was apprehended four days after committing the murders of the Ohta family.
On August 13, 2009, aged 63, John Frazier “hung himself” in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California. John Frazier was kept the same cell block along with Lyle Menedez & Charlie Watson. Gladio Murder Scapegoat Row is what I call it.
Official Media Narrative: KPIX News footage from October 20th, 1970, with reporter Pat O’Brien featuring scenes from a house in Soquel, CA, in the aftermath of the mass murder of eye surgeon Dr. Victor Ohta, his wife Virginia, two sons Taggart and Derrick and Secretary Dorothy Cadwallader. Includes aerial views of the Ohta home, the swimming pool in which their bodies were found, scenes from a press conference with Santa Cruz County Sheriff Doug James preceded by an interview with a neighbor Mr. Chandler. Note that John Linley Frazier (aka The Killer Prophet) was convicted of this crime & eventually hung himself in jail on August 13, 2009.
Five down at 999 North Rodeo Gulch Road, Soquel, CA. Four shooting victims submerged at the bottom of the swimming pool, a fifth female victim floating.
Dated "Halloween, 1970," it read: "today World War 3 will begin as brought to you by the people of free universe. From this day forward, anyone or company of persons who misuses the natural environment or destroys same will suffer the penalty of death by the people of the free universe. I and my comrades from this day forth will fight until death or freedom against any single anyone who does not support natural life on this planet, materialism must die or mankind will."
The note was signed by "Knight of Wands, Knight of Cups, Night [sic] of Pentacles and Knight of Swords."
The ritualistic nature of the slayings, the cultish tone of the note and the signature of tarot card characters sparked terror that another Manson family was about to begin a bloody rampage.
Detectives began probing the many hippie communes that dotted the region.
The idea that the massacre had been the work of hippies gained momentum when one of Ohta's neighbors recalled that the eye doctor had recently shooed a handful of them off his porch and out of the pool in which he was later found dead.
But detectives soon learned that the hippies around Santa Cruz were as terrified as the wealthy establishment of the phantom killer. Some expressed true remorse over the doctor's death because Ohta frequently extended charity to his earthy neighbors in the form of free medical care.