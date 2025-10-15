Olivia Newton John & Barry Gibb

Song by Barry Gibb

Baby, when I met you there was peace unknown

I set out to get you with a fine-tooth comb

I was soft inside

There was something going on

You do something to me that I can’t explain

Hold me closer and I feel no pain

Every beat of my heart

We got something going on

Tender love is blind

It requires a dedication

All this love we feel needs no conversation

We ride it together, ah ha

Making love with each other, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong?

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

From one lover to another, ah ha

I can’t live without you if the love was gone

Everything is nothing when you got no one

And you did walk in the night

Slowly losing sight of the real thing

That won’t happen to us and we got no doubt

Too deep in love and we got no way out

And the message is clear

This could be the year for the real thing

No more will you cry

Baby, I will hurt you never

We start and end as one

In love forever

We can ride it together, ah ha

Making love with each other, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong?

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

From one lover to another, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong?

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

From one lover to another, ah ha

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong?

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other, ah ha

From one lover to another, ah ha