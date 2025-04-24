Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Olivia Nuzzi & RFKJ High Jinx "Inappropriate Relations"

RFKJ's unending infidelities. The garrote murder of his second of three wives, Mary Richardson remains unresolved. (May 16, 2012)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 24, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Olivia Nuzzi, age 31 of the New York Magazine Washington Star Correspondent:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/olivia-nuzzi-on-leave-after-relationship-with-former-subject-reportedly-rfk-jr/ar-AA1qSb3s?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=567dd2ddf3fd42c5ae0884ec4e5be63a&ei=21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olivia_Nuzzi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryan_Lizza
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Weiner
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Richardson_Kennedy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheryl_Hines

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture