On Any Sunday is a 1971 American documentary film about motorcycle sport, directed by Bruce Brown. It was nominated for a 1972 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Brown tried to show the unique talents needed for the different forms of racing. For instance, the motocross riders were typically free-spirited types, while desert racers were often loners. In Grand National racing, Brown showed widely differing personalities, such as the business-like approach to racing displayed by Mert Lawwill versus the carefree approach that David Aldana became known for.

In addition to Lawwill, Steve McQueen is featured in the film, along with Malcolm Smith and many other motorcycle racers from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Bruce Brown enlisted in the U.S. Navy right after high school, serving on a submarine. He shot his first hobby film photographing surfers from California with an 8mm camera while stationed in Honolulu in 1955. After he was discharged, Brown returned to California and enrolled in Long Beach City College but dropped out to work as a lifeguard.

Brown’s films include Slippery When Wet (1958), Surf Crazy (1959), Barefoot Adventure (1960), Surfing Hollow Days (1961), Waterlogged (1962), and his best-known film, The Endless Summer (1964), which received nationwide theatrical release in 1966. Considered among the most influential in the genre, The Endless Summer follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August around the world. Thirty years later, in 1994 Brown filmed The Endless Summer II with his son Dana.

The Endless Summer is a 1966 American surf documentary film directed, produced, edited and narrated by Bruce Brown. The film follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August on a surfing trip around the world. Despite the balmy mediterranean climate of their native California, cold ocean currents make local beaches inhospitable during the winter, without later, modern wetsuits. They travel to the coasts of Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaii, Senegal (Dakar), Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa in a quest for new surf spots while introducing locals to the sport along the way. (This film coincided with the Beach Boys & Hollywood wokeism)

Regarding his motorcycling filming method, Brown said:

At times I’d have a particular shot in mind. For example, I wanted to shoot a muddy motocross race and show the riders with mud all over them. First you have to be at a motocross race when it rains, then you have to find a good location to shoot. We tried and tried to get a shot with a rider caked with mud. We finally did get the shot, but for a while it seemed like we never would.

At one point, Brown found a perfect location for a sunset beach riding shot—Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

I figured there would be no way to get approval to film on the Marine base,” Brown recalls. “Steve McQueen said he’d see what he could find out. The next day he called and was told to contact some General and the next thing you know we are shooting the beach sequences. It was pretty amazing the doors he was able to open. Magoo winning his heat race at the 1983 Rose Bowl Supercross.

The High-Flying Mister Magoo, Danny Chandler, winning at Unadilla New York.

Magoo takes the hole shot lead in National Competition.

In The Great Escape (1963), Steve McQueen’s stunt double for the most famous motorcycle sequence — the jump over the barbed wire fence — was Bud Ekins.

Ekins was a skilled motocross rider and close friend of McQueen. While McQueen performed many of his own motorcycle stunts in the film, the high-speed fence jump was too dangerous for him to attempt, so Ekins executed it. The stunt was filmed in Austria in 1962, with McQueen, Ekins, and Australian motocross champion Tim Gibbes taking turns riding the bikes during chase sequences.

Steve McQueen in “The Great Escape”. McQueen’s most famous role, it was in The Great Escape (1963), where he played Virgil “The Cooler King” Hilts — a skilled escape artist and master of disguise who becomes a key figure in the Allied POW breakout from Stalag Luft II.