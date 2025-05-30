Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
2

One person with the Courage of their Convictions is a MAJORITY!

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” — Oscar Wilde
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
May 30, 2025
1
2
Share

THE UNITED NATIONS 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

United Nations Agenda 2030 is trans-humanity (Sustainability Enslavement).

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture