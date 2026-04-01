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They’re working on something big in Abilene, Texas.

If you follow tech news, you’re probably aware that Softbank, Oracle and OpenAI, have embarked on an ambitious initiative called Project Stargate, which is getting funded at the staggering amount of $500 billion, and that the project was formally announced at the U.S. White House, with the president as hype man. If you hadn’t read this article by some of our best people, you might not know that the plan is informally referred to as “Project Ludicrous,” in March, we announced that the data center is expanding to 1.2 gigawatts, eight buildings and will house hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA chips

Chase Lochmiller has been part of the “boots on the ground” around the Abilene site. He’s the CEO of Crusoe, a company that’s been integral in getting all of these plans to become reality. Crusoe is involved in the funding, the building, and importantly, the energy handling around the operation, including harvesting power from nearby wind turbines.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnwerner/2025/09/20/abilenes-energy-setup/

https://www.aitooldiscovery.com/ai-infra/openai-stargate-project-explained

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Conflict of TRUMP: SWISS Crypto TOKEN programmable Trump Family:

In January 2025, MGX partnered with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle on the Stargate Project.[6] In March 2025, MGX made a minority investment in Binance, using World Liberty Financial's Stablecoin for the $2 billion investment.[7] The transaction was announced by the Trump family, with The New York Times calling the announcement "a public and vivid illustration of the ethical conflicts swirling around Mr. Trump’s crypto firm."

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance protocol developed by its namesake company. It was founded in 2024 by Zachary Folkman, Chase Herro, Alex Witkoff, Zach Witkoff, and Trump family members. It is a business venture of the Trump family. The Trump family receives 75% of net proceeds when WLFI sells tokens, as well as gets a cut of stablecoin profits. By December 2025, the Trumps had profited $1 billion on proceeds, while holding $3 billion worth of unsold tokens.

The company has been subject of extensive reporting on conflict of interest stemming from Donald Trump's involvement, including secret deals with foreign entities and businesspeople who had previously been under criminal investigation or convicted. One of World Liberty's few publicly known investors is Chinese-born billionaire Justin Sun; shortly after Trump took office in 2025, Sun invested $30 million into World Liberty and an SEC investigation into him was subsequently dropped. In 2025, President Trump pardoned Changpeng Zhao, who had been convicted of anti-money-laundering compliance failures, after his company Binance had helped enrich World Liberty Financial.

In 2025, a firm associated with the Abu Dhabi government purchased $2 billion worth of USD1 stablecoins from World Liberty and secretly bought a 49% stake in the company for half a billion dollars; shortly hereafter, the Trump administration approved a plan to give the UAE firm hundreds of thousands of advanced, scarce computer chips, despite national security concerns. Legal experts have described the UAE deal as a potential violation of the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

UAE

BlackRock

TRUMP Family

Jeffrey Epstein's Operation

They are all complicit with the crime of Human Augmentation as insiders of CRISPR DNA editing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Liberty_Financial

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MGX_Fund_Management_Limited

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