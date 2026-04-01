Charlie Manson had stronger credentials than this rogue’s gallery of charlatans.

TRUMPSTER announced Project Stargate on January 21, 2025, as Masayoshi Yasumoto, Larry Ellison & Sam Altman looked on proudly. Where’s Jeffrey Epstein?

Sam Altman, Stanford University dropout & multi-Billionaire courtesy of Sequoia Capital, ChatGPT, OpenAI, Helion Energy, Inc. Worldcoin aka: Tools for Humanity, Eyeball Recognition, Proof of Personhood REAL ID verified. COVID occultist Nancy Pelosi hands a Satanic Award to WEF Sam Altman. Dropout Sam Altman made a deal with the devil on Sand Hill Road. Just as Sequoia Capital did with Samuel Bankman-Fried, they did with Sam Altman.

Larry Ellison, University of Chicago dropout & multi-billionaire salesman of CIA funded Ampex Corporation designed database software. Philandering college dropout Larry. Married six times, Divorced five times. TRUMPSTER announcing Stargate Project on January 25, 2025, as Masayoshi Yasumoto, Larry Ellison & Sam Altman gaze proudly. Where is Jeffrey Epstein?

Peter Thiel, A Gay Lover of murdered Instagram Model Jeffrey Thomas with no engineering nor software credentials bestowed by Standford University.

Elon Musk, frontman for: SpaceX CubeSats, Neuralink of chipping Monkeys, dangerous Tesla Cars equipped with Lithium Battery Bombs & Twitter X. Elon Musk and TRUMSTER circus clown leaders.