Operation Miranda Snuff Films for NATO Gladio

Leonard Lake & Charles Ng are on a long list of USMC civilian crimes upon humanity.
Juxtaposition1
Sep 19, 2025
Transcript

The US Marines have produced disturbing numbers of NATO criminals:

  • Daniel Ellsberg, USMC, Harvard & RAND Corporation (fake whistleblower)

  • Lee Oswald (CIA-KGB double agent, anti-Castro actor and JFK scapegoat)

  • G Gordon Liddy (FBI & Military COINTELPRO Operative)

  • F Lee Bailey (fake lawyer for COINTELPRO My Lai & Patty Hearst & OJ)

  • Mark Furman (fake cop for COINTELPRO crimes)

  • Tom Lange (fake cop for COINTELPRO crimes)

  • George Schultz (Arms for Drugs, Bechel & Hoover Institute)

  • Donald Regan (Arms for Drugs, Merrill Lynch, DLJ, Wall Street, Reaganomics)

  • Robert Carl "Bud" McFarlane (Arms for Drugs)

  • Leonard Lake (kidnapping, serial killing, snuff films, cyanide poison)

  • Charles Ng (kidnapping, serial killing, snuff films)

"Honor, Code, Loyalty. We use these words as the backbone of a life defending something. We follow orders or people die. It's that simple."

  • USMC Colonel Nathan R Jessup.

