Operation Miranda Snuff Films for NATO Gladio

The US Marines have produced disturbing numbers of NATO criminals:

Daniel Ellsberg, USMC, Harvard & RAND Corporation (fake whistleblower)

Lee Oswald (CIA-KGB double agent, anti-Castro actor and JFK scapegoat)

G Gordon Liddy (FBI & Military COINTELPRO Operative)

F Lee Bailey (fake lawyer for COINTELPRO My Lai & Patty Hearst & OJ)

Mark Furman (fake cop for COINTELPRO crimes)

Tom Lange (fake cop for COINTELPRO crimes)

George Schultz (Arms for Drugs, Bechel & Hoover Institute)

Donald Regan (Arms for Drugs, Merrill Lynch, DLJ, Wall Street, Reaganomics)

Robert Carl "Bud" McFarlane (Arms for Drugs)

Leonard Lake (kidnapping, serial killing, snuff films, cyanide poison)

Charles Ng (kidnapping, serial killing, snuff films)

"Honor, Code, Loyalty. We use these words as the backbone of a life defending something. We follow orders or people die. It's that simple."