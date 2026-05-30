The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleged that beginning in 2011, 33 parents of high school students conspired with other people to use bribery and other forms of fraud to illegally arrange to have their children admitted to top colleges and universities. Authorities became aware of the scheme around April 2018 when Los Angeles businessman Morrie Tobin, who was under investigation in an unrelated case for alleged pump-and-dump conspiracy and securities fraud, offered information in exchange for leniency in the previously existing, unrelated case.

Tobin, who had attended but not graduated from Yale University, told authorities that the Yale women’s soccer head coach, Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, had asked him for $450,000 in exchange for helping his youngest daughter gain admission to the school. As part of his cooperation with the FBI, Tobin wore a recording device while talking to Meredith in a Boston hotel on April 12, 2018; Meredith subsequently agreed to cooperate with the authorities and led them to Singer. Meredith pleaded guilty as part of his cooperation with the prosecution. Tobin was not charged in this case, but in February 2019 he pleaded guilty in the unrelated securities fraud case. United States Federal Sentencing Guidelines, to which judges often refer when deciding sentences, call for between eight and ten years behind bars. According to The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, and CBS, prosecutors recommended 36 months of supervised release. In addition, Tobin agreed to forfeit $4 million as part of his plea deal. Tobin was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

John Wilson is a Massachusetts businessman involved in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. He was convicted of conspiracy, fraud, and bribery in connection with his son’s college admissions, which led to a lawsuit against the University of Southern California (USC) for $75 million in damages. Wilson’s legal battle has focused on the university’s actions regarding a $100,000 donation he made to USC, which was later deemed illegal by federal prosecutors.

In the USC admissions scandal, several individuals were indicted, including:

On March 12, 2019, federal prosecutors in Boston unsealed a criminal complaint charging 50 people with conspiracy to commit felony mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in violation of Title 18 United States Code, Section 1349.

Felicity Huffman is opening up about the death of her “old life” after her role in the college admissions scandal.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress spoke with The Guardian about the aftermath following her guilty plea in 2019 to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT answers corrected. She served 11 days in prison and said she has hardly worked since then.

“I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up,” she said. “It’s been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

Huffman is married to “Shameless” star William H. Macy, with whom she shares two children. He was not charged in connection with the scandal. In the interview, Huffman said that while it’s a “loaded question” to ask how she’s doing now, “as long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I’m well.”

Lori Loughlin divorce: Husband blamed her for college admissions scandal:

Mossimo Giannulli reportedly couldn’t overcome his belief that Loughlin was ‘driving that bus’ in getting their daughters fraudulently admitted to USC.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that being arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned for their role in the 2019 college admissions scandal put a serious strain on the marriage of TV star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli.

But following news last week that the couple had split after 28 years of marriage, sources close to Loughlin, 61, and Giannulli, 62, have shed light on how the scandal damaged their reputations and careers and prompted a painful “blame game” that the once loving duo could not overcome, according to the Daily Mail.

In particular, it’s being reported that Giannulli felt his wife was the “driving force” behind their decision to pay $500,000 in bribes to get their questionably qualified daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California.

The lesson of this story according to Juxtaposition:

These unsupervised University trustees are criminals. If universities accept NATO Weapons Grants, promote steroid sports, or accept tax-deductible donations to admit children who are not qualified, it is all criminal. The USC scandal is only the tip of the iceberg. USC is home to criminals OJ Simpson & Mark Sanchez who never graduated yet enjoyed USC Rose Bowl accolades.

Donna Heinel, former Associate Athletic Director at USC and criminal cohort of William "Rick" Singer. Both were darlings of the USC Board of Trustees.