Telegraphy is the long-distance transmission of messages where the sender uses symbolic codes, known to the recipient, rather than a physical exchange of an object bearing the message. Thus, flag semaphore is a method of telegraphy, whereas pigeon post is not. Ancient signaling systems, although sometimes quite extensive and sophisticated as in China, were generally not capable of transmitting arbitrary text messages. Possible messages were fixed and predetermined, so such systems are thus not true telegraphs.

The most widely used system was the Chappe telegraph, which was invented in France in 1792 by Claude Chappe. It was popular in the late eighteenth to early nineteenth centuries. Chappe used the term télégraphe to describe the mechanism he had invented – that is the origin of the English word "telegraph". Lines of relay towers with a semaphore rig at the top were built within line of sight of each other, at separations of 5–20 miles (8–32 km). Operators at each tower would watch the neighboring tower through a telescope, and when the semaphore arms began to move spelling out a message, they would pass the message on to the next tower.

Following the Napoleonic Wars and the threat of French invasion, the British Admiralty sought a simpler, cheaper, and easier-to-operate optical telegraph than the Chappe semaphore system. In 1795, two designs were proposed — one by John Gamble (five shutters) and one by Lord George Murray (six shutters). The Admiralty chose Murray’s design, which used six pivoted shutters to form a 6-bit binary code for letters, numbers, and short messages.

The first operational lines were completed in 1796, including the London–Deal and London–Portsmouth routes. These systems operated in daylight, with stations spaced about 5–10 miles apart and could send messages — such as naval orders — in as little as 15 minutes from London to Portsmouth. The system remained in use until 1816, when it was replaced by the Chappe semaphore telegraph.

In summary: The Shutter Telegraph was conceived in 1795 and first put into service in 1796.

Semaphore Telegraph in Darkness:

A standard semaphore telegraph could not work reliably in complete darkness because it relied entirely on visible light to transmit signals. The system, most famously developed by Claude Chappe, used pivoted arms or shutter panels that were visible through a telescope between relay towers. The operators would watch the arms’ positions and pass the message along the line.

Why it failed in darkness:

No light source : The arms or shutters had to be illuminated by sunlight or another light source to be seen. In total darkness, there was no visible contrast between the arms and their background.

Line-of-sight dependency : Even in daylight, the system required clear visibility between towers. In darkness, visibility would be zero unless artificial lighting was provided.

No built-in illumination: Unlike later systems such as signal lamps or shutter telegraphs with a light source behind the panels, the original Chappe semaphore had no self-illuminating mechanism.

Alternatives in low-light or night conditions:

Signal lamps : By the mid-19th century, systems like the shutter telegraph or signal lamp were developed, where a light source (oil lamp, kerosene, or later electric) was placed behind the shutter panels. The operator could then control the light’s path to send signals even at night.

Coastal semaphore lights: Maritime semaphore systems used rotating lights to send coded messages, allowing operation in darkness.

In summary: The original semaphore telegraph required daylight to function. In darkness, it would be useless unless supplemented with an artificial light source, which was not part of its original design. Later semaphore-based systems evolved to include such lighting for night operation.

Electrical telegraphy is point-to-point distance communicating via sending electric signals over wire, a system primarily used from the 1840s until the late 20th century. It was the first electrical telecommunications system and the most widely used of a number of early messaging systems called telegraphs, that were devised to send text messages more quickly than physically carrying them. Electrical Telegraphy is considered the first example of electrical engineering.

Sutro Tower address of San Francisco’s Sutro Tower is:

1 La Avanzada Street, San Francisco, CA 94131, United States.

This strategic military landmark 977‑foot‑tall TV and radio antenna tower is located on the West Side of San Francisco, between Twin Peaks and Mount Sutro near Clarendon Heights. It is owned and operated by Sutro Tower, Inc. and serves as a key transmission site for multiple Bay Area broadcast stations.

Full Spectrum Coverage for trace, target surveillance & communication messaging.

View of Twin Peaks Boulevard & Clarendon Avenue Mount Sutro Tower.

A restored Chappe telegraph in Marly-le-Roi.