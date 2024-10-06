Our Secret Society, (Old World Order) Pt 2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Liechtenstein

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novate_Mezzola

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vercana

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_Military_Order_of_Malta

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbonari

CIA-OSS fake author's written account of Benito Mussolini final days:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1945/12/the-last-three-days-of-mussolini/656578/

The Mussolini convoy intended route on Friday April 27, 1945.

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Novate+Mezzola,+23025+Province+of+Sondrio,+Italy/Dongo,+22014+Province+of+Como,+Italy/@46.1719862,9.283002,17871m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x47846eb8d4966865:0xf403d76df6c987d4!2m2!1d9.4477579!2d46.2220507!1m5!1m1!1s0x47843f8d433ddded:0xe0f263f5417fb05e!2m2!1d9.2802075!2d46.1233986?entry=ttu

http://www.museofineguerradongo.it/en/germasimo-and-musso/

Mussolini companions for his planned escape from Italy:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcello_Petacci

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clara_Petacci

The planned last leg of the trip to The Principality of Liechtenstein:

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Novate+Mezzola,+23025+Province+of+Sondrio,+Italy/Liechtenstein/@46.7362203,9.139004,9z/data=!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x47846eb8d4966865:0xf403d76df6c987d4!2m2!1d9.4477579!2d46.2220507!1m5!1m1!1s0x479b31441d472ffd:0x60eab536dd5ab189!2m2!1d9.520935!2d47.1410392?entry=ttu