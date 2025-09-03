Pacification & controlled, milked like a dairy cow

Simulated Space Frontier within your 7G MESH META MATRIX of Simulated Reality. So very romantic, so elegant, so stylish, and so very SynBio (Synthetic Biology). Great piano bar music & vibe designed to tranquilize your anxiety & amuse your boredom.

Fake martinis

Fake estate wines

Fake spirits

Some patrons are masking whist others are not. (Space Helmeted or none)

Cashless TOKENIZED debits charged to your Social Obedience Credit Reserves.

SMART CITY, Cognitive C-40 compliant, geofenced corridor, detention with class.

Enjoy the party, brought to you by UBS Union Bank of Switzerland & CRISPR Therapeutics of Zug, Blackstone & BlackRock of 345 Park Avenue Manhattan.