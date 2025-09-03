Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Pacification & controlled, milked like a dairy cow

All anxieties tranquilized by E-Pharmacy, all boredom amused. SWISS SMART CITIES
Sep 03, 2025
Simulated Space Frontier within your 7G MESH META MATRIX of Simulated Reality. So very romantic, so elegant, so stylish, and so very SynBio (Synthetic Biology). Great piano bar music & vibe designed to tranquilize your anxiety & amuse your boredom.

  • Fake martinis

  • Fake estate wines

  • Fake spirits

  • Some patrons are masking whist others are not. (Space Helmeted or none)

  • Cashless TOKENIZED debits charged to your Social Obedience Credit Reserves.

  • SMART CITY, Cognitive C-40 compliant, geofenced corridor, detention with class.

Enjoy the party, brought to you by UBS Union Bank of Switzerland & CRISPR Therapeutics of Zug, Blackstone & BlackRock of 345 Park Avenue Manhattan.

User's avatar
