Palantir to lead US Farm Food to TOKENS
Cows, Pigs, Sheep, Chickens, corn, wheat, rice, citrus, & artichokes REAL ID tagged
USDA & NATO Contractor Palantir Launch Partnership to Deliver Faster, Modernized Security of Farmers for SWISS BANK CONTROL.
The $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Palantir Technologies is not a direct “tokenization” contract in the blockchain sense, but it is a major federal data modernization initiative that will consolidate and secure USDA’s farm program data into a single, unified platform — effectively creating a digital “farm token” or identity for each producer.
What the Deal Covers:
National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP): Aims to strengthen farm security as a national security priority, protect farmland, and shield agricultural programs from fraud, abuse, and foreign influence.
One Farmer, One File Initiative: Each farmer will have a single digital profile containing all USDA program data, accessible to Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Risk Management Agency (RMA) systems.
Landmark Platform: Palantir’s Foundry-powered system will integrate legacy FSA, NRCS, and RMA databases, replacing siloed, paper-heavy processes.
Operational Software: Includes self-service online tools for acreage reporting, program enrollment, and payments, plus mobile tools for field staff.
How It Relates to “Tokenization”:
While USDA has not explicitly used the term “tokenization,” the initiative is functionally similar:
Digital Identity: Each farmer’s data is stored in a centralized, secure, and immutable digital record — akin to a tokenized identity — that follows them across all USDA programs.
Interoperability: The “file” can be shared securely between agencies without exposing raw data in flat files, much like tokenized data exchange.
Benefits for Farmers and USDA (Enslavement):
Faster Service Delivery: Online enrollment and payments reduce time-to-payment and eliminate in-person visits.
Reduced Administrative Burden: Farmers can manage all USDA interactions from one digital portal.
Enhanced Data Security: Centralized, encrypted storage with controlled access.
National Security: Better visibility into risks affecting U.S. food supply.
Timeline (Immediate by 2028):
Task Orders: First under the BPA announced in April 2026, with full rollout targeted for 2028.
Phased Rollout: Includes online acreage reporting, improved disaster recovery, subsidy payments, and fraud monitoring.
In short: The Palantir–USDA deal is a large-scale federal data modernization project that will create a secure, unified digital “farm file” for each producer — a de facto tokenized identity system — to streamline services, protect data, and strengthen national food security. REAL ID TOKENIZED social obedience food.
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Show Notes & Links:
https://www.palantir.com/
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422128086/en/USDA-and-Palantir-Launch-Partnership-to-Deliver-Faster-Modernized-Support-for-Farmers
https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/business-inputs/article/2026/04/23/palantir-secures-usda-contract-data
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced the signing of a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support the National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP) and modernize how USDA delivers services to America’s farmers. The agreement advances two priorities: strengthening farm security as a national security imperative and accelerating producer-first program delivery across USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission areas. Building on capabilities already in use at USDA, Palantir will provide operational software to enable USDA to improve service delivery for American farmers and government field staff — and in doing so, secure the nation’s breadbasket.
Farm security is national security. Through this partnership, Palantir is empowering USDA with core capabilities that will enable it to secure American farmland, enhance supply chain resilience, and shield agricultural programs from fraud, abuse, and foreign adversary influence. In doing so, USDA will gain critical visibility into risks that can affect America’s agricultural production and food supply.
This agreement also supports USDA’s ‘One Farmer, One File’ initiative, which is cutting the red tape farmers face when accessing USDA services, delivering digital-first tools they can use from home, reducing time-to-payment, and accelerating post-disaster recovery. This builds on existing work with USDA’s Landmark platform powered by Palantir, which backed the rollout of the $11 billion Farmer Bridge Assistance Program in February. Within 62 minutes of opening, the program broke all prior USDA records for online farmer sign-ups — allowing farmers to enroll without visiting a county office and delivering over $4.4 billion directly to farmers in the program’s first five days.
Landmark is also enabling USDA to transform how farmers report acreage through self-service digital tools. For farmers, every hour of daylight matters — they shouldn’t have to spend it sitting in field offices or driving far from their land. Landmark gives farmers more options, enabling them to utilize county offices or self-service online tools according to their preference. Palantir is similarly empowering USDA’s field staff with mobile digital tools that help them work efficiently, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate services and payments to farmers.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422128086/en/USDA-and-Palantir-Launch-Partnership-to-Deliver-Faster-Modernized-Support-for-Farmers