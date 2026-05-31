Pope Leo XIV’s May 25, 2026 speech on artificial intelligence, titled “Magnifica Humanitas,” was a significant event in the Catholic Church’s history. The encyclical was presented at the Vatican and called for the disarmament of AI to prevent its use in ways that threaten humanity. The Pope emphasized the need for global cooperation to ensure that AI serves peace, justice, and the common good. He compared the AI revolution to the industrial transformations faced by the Church over a century ago and urged for a responsible and ethical use of technology. The encyclical was the result of extensive dialogue between the Vatican and the tech industry, aiming to engage all companies with the wisdom of the Church.

Pope Leo 14th was installed on Mary 8, 2025, Masonic #13, Unity Amongst Masons.

Pope John Paul, I was murdered on September 28, 1978, 33-days into his papacy.

Licio Gelli (Italian: [21 April 1919 – 15 December 2015) was an Italian Freemason, businessman, and terrorist. A fascist volunteer in his youth, he is chiefly known for his role in the Banco Ambrosiano scandal and in the Bologna massacre. He was revealed in 1981 as being the Venerable Master of the clandestine Masonic lodge Propaganda Due (P2). This would lead to him getting arrested in Switzerland in 1982. He managed to escape from prison the next year but eventually agreed to surrender him back into the custody of Swiss authorities for a short period of time in 1987. From 1996 until his death in 2015, Gelli remained mostly under house arrest at his home in Arezzo, Italy (Tuscany).

Michele Sindona (Italian: (8 May 1920 – 22 March 1986) was an Italian banker. Known in banking circles as "The Shark", Sindona was a banker for the Sicilian Mafia and the Vatican. Sindona was a member of Propaganda Due (#0501), a secret Masonic lodge of the Grand Orient of Italy. He was fatally poisoned in prison while serving a life sentence for the murder of lawyer Giorgio Ambrosoli.

Paul Casimir Marcinkus GCIH (January 15, 1922 – February 20, 2006) was an American Catholic prelate who served as president of the Institute for the Works of Religion, commonly known as the Vatican Bank, from 1971 to 1989. He also served as president of the Governorate for Vatican City State from 1989 to 1990, following eight years as vice-president. He was the titular Archbishop of Horta.

Roberto Calvi (13 April 1920 – 17 June 1982) was an Italian banker, dubbed “God’s Banker” (Italian: Banchiere di Dio) by the press because of his close business dealings with the Holy See. He was a native of Milan and was chairman of Banco Ambrosiano, which collapsed in one of Italy’s biggest political scandals.

Calvi’s death by hanging in London in June 1982 is a source of enduring controversy and was ruled a murder after two coroners’ inquests and an independent investigation. Five people were acquitted in Rome in June 2007 of conspiracy to murder Roberto Calvi. Popular suspicion has linked his death to allegedly corrupt officials of the Vatican Bank, the Sicilian Mafia, and the Continental Freemasonry lodge Propaganda Due.

The Istituto per le Opere di Religione (IOR) was founded on 27 June 1942 by Pope Pius XII. It absorbed the Amministrazione per le Opere di Religione (Administration of the Works of Religion), which had originated in the Commission for Works of Charity (Commissione ad pias causas) established by Pope Leo XIII on 11 February 1887. The IOR is not a department of the Roman Curia, the central administrative structure of the Roman Catholic Church, nor is it a central bank. It is a secret bank partnership of Switzerland, a Pyramid of Power as depicted in the photo below.

The essence of the SWISS BANKING AUTHORITY is to enslave us all: