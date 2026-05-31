Definition of terminology is essential here. Papal Edict versus Papal Encyclical?

A papal edict is an official decree or order issued by the Pope of the Catholic Church. It is often referred to as a papal bull, which is a type of public decree authenticated by a lead seal (bulla) traditionally appended to the document. Papal edicts have been used for various purposes, including doctrinal pronouncements, governance, and significant historical events, such as the excommunication of Martin Luther in 1520. They carry legal weight within the Church and have shaped Church policies and governance throughout history.

A papal encyclical is a letter written by the Pope, typically addressed to a particular audience of Bishops, and is used to guide them in their relations with their flocks. The term "encyclical" comes from the Greek word ἐγκύκλιος (enkyklios), meaning "circular" or "in a circle," and has evolved to refer specifically to papal documents sent to all the bishops of Christendom or to a particular country. Encyclicals are part of the Pope's ordinary magisterium and are considered authoritative teaching of the papal magisterium. They are not infallible but carry great weight in the life of the Church and serve as valuable sources of Catholic teaching and guidance on contemporary topics.

This represents the difference between a Raging Bull versus an impotent geriatric toothless German Shepard. An Edict is a Direct Command, whereas Encyclicals are soft suggestions to lower-level ranchers (Bishops) on how best to herd their flocks.

The Pope & Vatican are guarded 24-7 by 113 SWISS Military Gendarmes.

The IOR (Bank of Vatican) is a satellite private SWISS BANK & secret weapon.

On April 7, 2014, Pope Francis approved a proposal on the Institute's future, "reaffirming the importance of the IOR's mission for the good of the Catholic Church, the Holy See and the Vatican City State". On January 30, 2023, with a Chirograph published on March 7, Pope Francis revised the Statute, reaffirming that the purpose of the Institute is "to provide for the custody and management of movable and immovable assets transferred or entrusted to it by individuals or legal entities, intended for works of religion or charity."

On August 23, 2022 Pope Francis signed a Rescript establishing that all financial resources of the Holy See and its associated institutions must be transferred to the Institute for the Works of Religion, which is to be considered the sole and exclusive entity responsible for asset management activities and the custodian of the Holy See's movable assets, as well as those of its departments, offices, and affiliated entities.

Pope Francis a prisoner adjacent to an Obelisk of Obedience and Omerta.

Pope Leo imprisoned and guard 24-7 by the SWISS ARMY. Chicago born Leo’s Papacy began on May 8, 2025, lucky Masonic #13. (Unity amongst Masons).

Pope Leo XIV’s May 25, 2026 speech on artificial intelligence, titled “Magnifica Humanitas,” was a significant event in the Catholic Church’s history. The encyclical was presented at the Vatican and called for the disarmament of AI to prevent its use in ways that threaten humanity. The Pope emphasized the need for global cooperation to ensure that AI serves peace, justice, and the common good. He compared the AI revolution to the industrial transformations faced by the Church over a century ago and urged for a responsible and ethical use of technology. The encyclical was the result of extensive dialogue between the Vatican and the tech industry, aiming to engage all companies with the wisdom of the Church.