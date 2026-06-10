Parallel Universe of Monte Carlo Monaco
A Principality Tax Haven where wealth means Private Banking Privileges Status.
Monaco Grand Prix June 7, 2026. Supercars, Luxury & Yacht Parties:
Kimi Antonelli turned the Monaco GP into another defining moment of his astonishing Formula 1 season, surviving late chaos, a red flag and a standing restart to beat Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar around the streets of Circuit de Monaco.
The 19-year-old Mercedes driver led from pole and looked in control for much of the race, but the final quarter turned a measured drive into a serious test of nerve. Lance Stroll crashed at Antony Noghes corner, Charles Leclerc followed him into the wall at the same place soon after, and the race was stopped for track inspection before a late standing restart.
The principality of Monaco, a small hamlet which could be carpeted where substantial bank deposits determine citizenship. A Disneyland Park for the wealthy.
WEF Mantra, “by 2030 you will own nothing and be happy” may exempt Monaco.
Lamborghinis, Mega Yachts, SMART PHONE selfies, champagne & stiletto heels.
While Prince Louis II's sympathies were strongly pro-French, he tried to keep Monaco neutral during World War II but supported the Vichy French government of his old army colleague, Marshal Philippe Pétain.
Nonetheless, his tiny principality was tormented by domestic conflict partly as a result of Louis's indecisiveness, and also because the majority of the population was of Italian descent; many of them supported the fascist regime of Italy's Benito Mussolini.
On 11 November 1942, the Italian Army invaded and occupied Monaco. Soon after in September 1943, following Mussolini's fall in Italy, the German Army occupied Monaco and began the deportation of the Jewish population.
Western Front in 1944:
Among them was René Blum, the French Jew who founded the Ballet de l'Opera in Monte Carlo. He was arrested in his Paris home and held in the Drancy deportation camp outside the French capital before being transported to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where he was later killed. Blum's colleague Raoul Gunsbourg, the director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, helped by the French Resistance, escaped arrest and fled to Switzerland. In August 1944, the Germans executed René Borghini, Joseph-Henri Lajoux and Esther Poggio, who were Resistance leaders. The country was liberated on 3 September 1944 by Allied forces.
Prince Rainier III ascended to the throne following the death of his grandfather, Prince Louis II, in 1949.
The revised Constitution of Monaco, proclaimed in 1962, abolished capital punishment, provided for female suffrage, established a Supreme Court to guarantee fundamental liberties and made it difficult for a French national to transfer his or her residence there.
In 1993, Monaco became a member of the United Nations with full voting rights.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Monaco
June 7, 2026, Monaco Grand Prix:
https://www.total-motorsport.com/monaco-gp-2026-race-report/