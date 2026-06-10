Monaco Grand Prix June 7, 2026. Supercars, Luxury & Yacht Parties:

Kimi Antonelli turned the Monaco GP into another defining moment of his astonishing Formula 1 season, surviving late chaos, a red flag and a standing restart to beat Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar around the streets of Circuit de Monaco.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver led from pole and looked in control for much of the race, but the final quarter turned a measured drive into a serious test of nerve. Lance Stroll crashed at Antony Noghes corner, Charles Leclerc followed him into the wall at the same place soon after, and the race was stopped for track inspection before a late standing restart.

The principality of Monaco, a small hamlet which could be carpeted where substantial bank deposits determine citizenship. A Disneyland Park for the wealthy.

WEF Mantra, “by 2030 you will own nothing and be happy” may exempt Monaco.

Lamborghinis, Mega Yachts, SMART PHONE selfies, champagne & stiletto heels.