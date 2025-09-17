Description of WW2 anti-communist fascist escapees:

Adolf Hitler, Eva Braun, Martin Borman, Hans Rudel, Josef Mengele, Erich Priebke, Josef Schwammberger, Adolf Eichman, Reinhard Kopps, Frederich Lantshnner all guests of German Colonized, Argentina & Juan Peron.

The Lake Region of Patagonia is much like Switzerland

All of the houses are SWISS Chalets with Alpine roofs.

Lake Nahuel Huapi is a clone of Lake Geneva, is circumference & depth

Hitler’s Lakeshore Mansion was completed in 1943 by Alejandro Bustillo