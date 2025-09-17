Patagonia Lake Region at Chilian border
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY: Argentina housing & succession continuity planning.
Description of WW2 anti-communist fascist escapees:
Adolf Hitler, Eva Braun, Martin Borman, Hans Rudel, Josef Mengele, Erich Priebke, Josef Schwammberger, Adolf Eichman, Reinhard Kopps, Frederich Lantshnner all guests of German Colonized, Argentina & Juan Peron.
The Lake Region of Patagonia is much like Switzerland
All of the houses are SWISS Chalets with Alpine roofs.
Lake Nahuel Huapi is a clone of Lake Geneva, is circumference & depth
Hitler’s Lakeshore Mansion was completed in 1943 by Alejandro Bustillo
Hitler left Berlin on April 30, 1945. He allegedly lived until 1965, age 76.
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: SWISS Criminal Refuge: Patagonia, Lake Nahuel Huapi, Bariloche
Time: Sep 17, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=87045724766
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/87045724766/invitations?signature=lZzKMZux0N4Sy3oFxZCvq984kHUlUw9TRp3AZ4vjGRA
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Wednesday Zoom Class.
Topic: SWISS Criminal Refuge: Patagonia, Lake Nahuel Huapi, Bariloche
Time: Sep 17, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=87045724766
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/87045724766/invitations?signature=lZzKMZux0N4Sy3oFxZCvq984kHUlUw9TRp3AZ4vjGRA
Adolf Hitler & Eva Bruan's complex & farm complete with SWISS Milk Cows:
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Bariloche,+R%C3%ADo+Negro+Province,+Argentina/Inalco,+La+Villa,+Neuqu%C3%A9n+Province,+Argentina/@-40.7158623,-71.7024905,611m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x961a7b1520c860e5:0x8210ae97cb7b9a65!2m2!1d-71.3102778!2d-41.1334722!1m5!1m1!1s0x9610c7001735c057:0xf163754e79b689af!2m2!1d-71.6960278!2d-40.7202222?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDkxNC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D