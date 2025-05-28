Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Pathological Liars run MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA Mind Control

Sociopaths run SWISS BANKS & Human Augmentation (7G Molecular Gene Editing)
Juxtaposition1
May 28, 2025
Human Augmentation, (Biodigital Convergence is a MAC address for you)

Molecular Engineering is DNA gene edited REAL ID Media Access Control of people:

May 28
Human Augmentation, (Biodigital Convergence is a MAC address for you)

How Does Human Augmentation Work?

