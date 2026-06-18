SWISS Flag on display for the deceased Senator Diane Feinstein & Pelosi Mafia.

Paul Pelosi was falling down drunk at 10pm. Paul Pelosi was arrested for DUI on the night of May 28, 2022, with the collision occurring at 10:17 p.m. on State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road (also referred to as Walnut Lane).

According to Napa County Sheriff’s Office records, he was detained at approximately 11:44 p.m. on May 28, 2022, and booked into jail at 4:13 a.m. the next morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported that officers arrived at the scene at 10:26 p.m. after his Porsche struck a Jeep in a non-injury collision

2021 Porche Carrera Sport MSRP $284,300 when new.

Paul Pelosi dodged jail time during his sentencing in Napa County Superior Court on Tuesday after being ordered to serve three years’ probation as part of his plea deal.

The terms of his probation included five days in jail, but Pelosi will be given credit for those days, the judge said.

Roadside dashcam footage released by authorities in the wake of his guilty plea shows Pelosi slurring his words after the late night crash.

In the video, Pelosi can be heard mumbling to an officer that he had a “glass of champagne before dinner” and also “a glass of white.”

Officers noted at the time that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

A DUI test taken hours later showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082% which confirmed his legal impairment of May 28, 2022.

Despite it being 11:23pm and one hour after his drunken car crash---Paul Pelosi refused to blow into a breathalyzer. Pelosi flunked all his numerous field sobriety tests administered by the CHP Officer. This was a Saturday night May 28, 2022.



The cars involved were:

Paul Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S when he crashed on May 28, 2022, in Napa County, California

Jesus Lopez, age 48: 2014 Jeep

It appears Private Banker Paul Pelosi pulled onto Highway 29 (Saint Helena Hwy) in a failed attempt to quickly crossover Eastbound onto Oakville Cross Road BUT he was hit by Northbound Lopez at speed. Jesus Lopez had the right of way and was on a State Highway with the DOUBLE CENTERLINE rule in effect. Pelosi was drunk, refused a breathalyzer test and caused the crash.

When the 82-year-old was questioned by highway patrol officers and asked for identification, a slurring Paul Pelosi had offered up his driver license and the 11-99 membership card, according to a criminal complaint.

“The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment,” the group said, adding it was in violation of their terms and conditions.

“These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission.”



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was kicked out of a California law enforcement association on Thursday after he flashed his lifetime membership card to officers during his DUI arrest earlier this year.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation’s (CHP 11-99) decision to rescind Paul Pelosi’s membership comes just two days after he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge over the May 28 crash in Napa.

“After evaluating the events that led to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately,” the group said in a statement.

Ivy Love Getty’s Wedding at SF City Hall, just below the felony crime scene of the George Moscone/Harvey Milk double murders.

Ivy Love Getty’s wedding to photographer Tobias Alexander Engel took place on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at San Francisco City Hall. The ceremony was officiated by San Francisco native and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The couple separated and divorced within 18-months of this Satanic Wedding Ritual.

Gordon Getty humiliation ritual wedding at a double murder scene.

The SWISS Pyramid, the stars & striped Pelosi presented as the chain of command.