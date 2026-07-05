The crash incident occurred at 6700 Yount Street (#13) address in Yountville CA.

Paul Pelosi immediately fled the crime scene to his Saint Helena Obelisk Estate at #2 Zinfandel Napa County. Pelsoi made no effort whatsoever to take responsibility.

Satanic Masonic Pelosi Estate complete with an Egyptian Obelisk.

Paul & Nancy Pelosi have a legacy of felonious crimes and improper behavior.

Well documented felony crimes involving Paul Pelosi:

- February 22. 1957 Paul Pelosi age 16, killed his older brother David on Skyline Blvd, San Mateo. Nancy Pelosi’s future husband killed his older brother when he flipped his sports car in California — 65 years before he was arrested over the weekend and charged with drunk driving, newspaper clippings show.

Paul Pelosi was 16 when he crashed his car near San Mateo in the early hours of Feb. 22, 1957, the, citing a local news report from the time.

His brother, David Pelosi, 19, was likely strangled by a neck brace he had been wearing due to a previous neck fracture, according to the San Francisco Examiner report. Paul, who suffered a broken collarbone in the wreck, called for help after breaking free from his car, the report said.

Highway Patrolman Thomas Ganley told the local outlet at the time that Paul said his older brother had urged him to slow down in the moments before the crash.

- 2011, Pelosi also had two minor infractions on the road. He was cited for running a red light and also for veering over the center line while driving.

- May 28, 2022, Paul Pelosi, now 82, was driving home alone from a dinner party when he crashed, his lawyer told Fox News. His lawyer said Paul had stopped at an intersection before turning onto State Route 29 when his 2021 Porsche Carrera S “was hit on the back fender by a Jeep.” (Rolled the stop sign at Highway 29)

Destroyed 2021 model $270,000 Porche Carrera S performance car.

Paul — who has been married to the House speaker since 1963 — was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher. Both charges are misdemeanors. He was released on $5,000 bail.

- July 3, 2026, Yountville, CA – Paul Pelosi, 86, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon in the wine country town of Yountville, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on July 3 in the 6700 block of Yount Street. A witness reported seeing a brown convertible strike an unoccupied parked car, briefly stop, and then drive away. Deputies later located the damaged Maserati convertible partially blocking Yountville Cross Road. Damage to the vehicle’s front right side matched the damage to the parked car.

6700 Yount Street facing North to Yountville Cross Road, Pelsoi’s escape route.

Paul Pelosi parked car collision damage inflicted before he fled the scene.

Paul Pelosi, identified as the driver, told investigators he hit “something” but did not know what it was and continued driving until his car became disabled. Authorities stated no alcohol was involved and DUI is not suspected. He was not arrested; the case has been referred to the Napa County District Attorney for review on a potential misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. A DMV re-evaluation referral was also submitted due to his age.

This marks another chapter in the Observer’s coverage of the Pelosis. In 2022, the paper reported on the controversial circumstances surrounding the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, a story that drew national attention before being widely disputed by mainstream outlets. That episode, like Friday’s crash, fueled public questions about transparency and accountability involving the prominent political family. Political scientists refer to it as the “Paul Pelosi Pink Hammer Dildo Theory.”

Guilty as Charged Paul Pelosi, a 50-year career of drunken Private Banking.