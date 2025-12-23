David Robert Jones (8 January 1947 – 10 January 2016), known as David Bowie, was an English singer, songwriter and actor. Regarded as among the most influential musicians of the 20th century, Bowie received particular acclaim for his work in the 1970s. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, and his music and stagecraft have had a great impact on popular music.

Harry Lillis "Bing" Crosby Jr. (May 3, 1903 – October 14, 1977) was an American singer and actor. One of the first multimedia stars, he was one of the most popular and influential musical artists of the 20th century worldwide. Crosby was a leader in record sales, network radio ratings, and motion picture grosses from 1926 to 1977. He was one of the first global cultural icons. Crosby made over 70 feature films and recorded more than 1,600 songs.

“Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” is a Christmas song performed by English singer-songwriter David Bowie and American singer Bing Crosby. Recorded on 11 September 1977 at ATV Elstree Studios near London for Crosby’s television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, the song features Crosby singing the 1941 standard “The Little Drummer Boy” while Bowie sings the counterpoint tune “Peace on Earth”, written by the special’s musical supervisors Ian Fraser and Larry Grossman, and scriptwriter Buz Kohan, specifically for the collaboration. The duet was one of Crosby’s final recordings before his death in October 1977.

Bing Crosby died 33-days after this duet was recorded at age 74. He was golfing in Spain. Masonic Order #33 is the highest level of secret society chain of command.