Pearls of Wisdom by Juxtaposition

"Pearls of wisdom" refers to succinct, insightful sayings, pieces of advice, or moral precepts. It describes wise advice or concise pieces of sagacity that are metaphorically as precious as pearls. When someone says or writes a "pearl of wisdom," it is considered very wise or helpful. https://usdictionary.com/idioms/pearls-of-wisdom/

The CORONA program was a series of American strategic reconnaissance satellites produced and operated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Directorate of Science & Technology with substantial assistance from the U.S. Air Force. The CORONA satellites were used for photographic surveillance of the Soviet Union (USSR), China, and other areas beginning in June 1959. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CORONA_(satellite)

Looking Glass (or Operation Looking Glass) is the historic code name for an airborne command and control center operated by the United States. In more recent years it has been more officially referred to as the ABNCP (Airborne National Command Post). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Looking_Glass

"KH" refers to the "Keyhole" code name for satellite camera systems. All three used specially designed film and cameras to take pictures in orbit. The vehicles on display are among the most important U.S. photo reconnaissance systems used from the 1960s to the 1980s. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KH-11_KENNEN