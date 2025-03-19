Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

Pearls of Wisdom by Juxtaposition

Get out of the Occult Rituals: July 4th, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, steroid Superbowl, World Series, Olympics & One World Governance Obedience.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 19, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

"Pearls of wisdom" refers to succinct, insightful sayings, pieces of advice, or moral precepts. It describes wise advice or concise pieces of sagacity that are metaphorically as precious as pearls. When someone says or writes a "pearl of wisdom," it is considered very wise or helpful. https://usdictionary.com/idioms/pearls-of-wisdom/

The CORONA program was a series of American strategic reconnaissance satellites produced and operated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Directorate of Science & Technology with substantial assistance from the U.S. Air Force. The CORONA satellites were used for photographic surveillance of the Soviet Union (USSR), China, and other areas beginning in June 1959. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CORONA_(satellite)

Looking Glass (or Operation Looking Glass) is the historic code name for an airborne command and control center operated by the United States. In more recent years it has been more officially referred to as the ABNCP (Airborne National Command Post). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Looking_Glass

"KH" refers to the "Keyhole" code name for satellite camera systems. All three used specially designed film and cameras to take pictures in orbit. The vehicles on display are among the most important U.S. photo reconnaissance systems used from the 1960s to the 1980s. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KH-11_KENNEN

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Mama Said there'll be days like this! Coffee Time with Juxtaposition
  Juxtaposition1
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt. 1
  Juxtaposition1
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1