Stormy Daniels & TRUMP at the July 2005 Lake Tahoe American Century Investment celebrity steroid golf tournament. The Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump incident occurred in 2006 during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe. This event marked the alleged meeting between the two individuals, leading to the subsequent hush money payments and legal issues that followed.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul killed his older brother when he flipped his sports car in California — 65 years before he was arrested over the weekend and charged with drunk driving, newspaper clippings show. Paul Pelosi was 16 when he crashed his car near San Mateo in the early hours of Feb. 22, 1957, the Daily Mail reported, citing a local news report from the time.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing charges stemming from the DUI arrest of Paul Pelosi on May 29th, 2022, in Napa County, California. At the time, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested Mr. Pelosi (DOB 4/15/40) for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving with a .08% Blood Alcohol Content or Higher. He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections and cite released. Mr. Pelosi agreed to a court date of August 3, 2022, at 8:30 am in Napa County Superior Court. If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time. The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County. His car crash victim, Jesus Lopez, 46 was paid in a private settlement. Paul Pelosi’s passenger was never identified.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Tuesday following a separate state trial. A San Francisco jury in June found David DePape guilty of charges including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment of an elder. Before sentencing DePape to life for the kidnapping conviction, Judge Harry Dorfman rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that he be granted a new state trial for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi, who was 82 years old at the time. This hoax incident address was 2640 Broadway Pacific Heights, the house for Nancy’s Federal Security Detail. The Pelosi’s reside on Pacific Avenue, one block uphill.

A San Francisco jury in June found scapegoat David DePape guilty of charges including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment of an elder. This incident occurred inside of a CCTV surrounded high security house assigned to Federal Security Agents for Nancy Pelosi.