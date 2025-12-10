People Get Ready: REAL ID Trains are arriving

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1234People Get Ready: REAL ID Trains are arrivingDon't need no ticket. You just thank the lord. And SWISS BANK AUTHORITYJuxtaposition1Dec 10, 20251234ShareTranscriptSo, people get readyFor the train a-comin’You don’t need no baggageYou just get on board.That train is REAL ID FEMA Detention. Do not get on this train!Your expiration date is baked unto your REAL ID cattle ranch dossier tag.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJuxtaposition1’s Substack PodcastHuman Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJuxtaposition1Recent EpisodesSharp Dressed Man & Just Looking for Some Touch by ZZ Top7 mins ago • Juxtaposition1Red Flag Alert, Signs & Symbols Rule Our WorldDec 9 • Juxtaposition1NATO Military Contractors (Terra Swarm)Dec 9 • Juxtaposition1"Steamroller Blues" & "Burning Love" Dec 8 • Juxtaposition1"In My Life" is a 1965 song by the BeatlesDec 8 • Juxtaposition1EMI & Tavistock Tunes of the 1960s & 70s.Dec 8 • Juxtaposition1Please lend me an ear cause I want you to hear...Dec 7 • Juxtaposition1