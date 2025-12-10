Juxtaposition1’s Substack

People Get Ready: REAL ID Trains are arriving

Don't need no ticket. You just thank the lord. And SWISS BANK AUTHORITY
Juxtaposition1
Dec 10, 2025

So, people get ready
For the train a-comin’
You don’t need no baggage
You just get on board.

  • That train is REAL ID FEMA Detention. Do not get on this train!

  • Your expiration date is baked unto your REAL ID cattle ranch dossier tag.

