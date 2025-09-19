Peoples Temple Agricultural Project (Media labeled Jonestown)

Mass Media got every wrong about the Jonestown Cult suicide.

1) there never was a Jonestown (there were numerous detention camps)

2) The Peoples Temple (PTAP) was on British Intelligence Guyana

3) Union Carbide leashed the mining land

4) The camp had a Port Facility: River Cargo port & airstrip

5) The Camp had a modern well stocked pharmacy

6) The Camp had paramilitary guards with AR-15 assault rifles & bayonets

7) There are no credible records as to the number of people killed there. No medical exams, no positive IDs. Jungle humidity & mass numbers.

8) Media refers to 33-suvivors of Jonestown (Masonic sign) UCLA-CIA medical doctor Louis Jolyon West debriefed these survivors in California.

9) There was no Kool Aide in the Camp. They did have Flavor Aid.

10) Most adults were killed via 1) injections, 2) rifle shots, 3) bayonet strikes

Peoples Temple Church was a CIA creation in California, 1965-78.

Peoples Temple & Jim Jones were praised by Governors Ronald Teagan, Jerry Brown, SF Supervisor Diane Feinstein, Willie Brown, Mayors George Moscone & Joe Alioto.

Though Jim Jones was born in Indiana and his cult began there, it was in the Bay Area that Jones's following grew exponentially. Jones initially located the Peoples Temple in Redwood Valley, with numerous other locations throughout the state, but in 1971, Jones established a permanent facility in San Francisco because the city was a center of radicalism.

In 1972, Jones purchased a building at 1859 Geary Boulevard which had formerly served as the Albert Pike Memorial Scottish Rite temple. Once the Peoples Temple moved its headquarters to San Francisco, Jones quickly ingratiated himself to the local power structure. The temple even had a weekly radio program that aired in several California cities.

The Temple's growing membership and political connections also brought increased scrutiny to Jones and his followers. The Temple's growing notoriety exacerbated Jones's paranoia, and in 1977, he quickly exited the country and went to Guyana. In Jones's absence, the San Francisco temple continued to function, albeit with an overworked and depleted staff. https://theclio.com/entry/38287