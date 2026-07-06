The Glenn Miller Orchestra Scandinavia is a musical ensemble formed in 2010 under a license from Glenn Miller Productions, Inc. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the orchestra is led by Jan Slottenäs and consists of 17 musicians and singers, including notable members like Jens Berggren and Samuéla Burenstrand. The orchestra is known for its authentic reproduction of the original Glenn Miller sound and regularly tours Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.