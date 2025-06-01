Pervasive Computing & CRSPR Therapeutics AG (E-Medicine scam)

Pervasive computing, also called ubiquitous computing, is the growing trend of embedding computational capability (generally in the form of microprocessors) into everyday objects to make them effectively communicate and perform useful tasks in a way that minimizes the end user's need to interact with computers as computers. Pervasive computing devices are network-connected and constantly available.

Unlike desktop computing, pervasive computing can occur with any device, at any time, in any place and in any data format across any network and can hand tasks from one computer to another as, for example, a user moves from his car to his office. Pervasive computing devices have evolved to augmented humans, the IoE.

CRISPR; acronym of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a family of DNA sequences found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea. Each sequence within an individual prokaryotic CRISPR is derived from a DNA fragment of a bacteriophage that had previously infected the prokaryote or one of its ancestors. These sequences are used to detect and destroy DNA from similar bacteriophages during subsequent infections.

In medical application, WBAN allows remote health monitoring of a patient over periods of time without any restriction to his activities. Vital information of a patient is collected and continually forwarded to a remote monitoring station for further analysis. WBAN can also be used to help people with disability.

Non-medical applications include monitoring forgotten things, data file transfer, gaming and social networking.

Human body communication PHY (HBC) is mandatory. It operates in two frequency bands centered at 16 MHz and 27 MHz with a bandwidth of 4 MHz. Both operating bands are valid for USA, Japan and Korea. The 27 MHZ band is valid for Europe. HBC is the electrostatic field Communication (EFC) PHY specification.

IEEE 802.15.6 EFC PPDU Structure

The PPDU consists of a preamble, SFD, PHY header and PSDU. The preamble and SFD are fixed data patterns, which are pre-generated and sent ahead of the packet header and payload. The preamble sequence is transmitted four times to ensure packet synchronization. The SFD is transmitted once.

When the receiver receives the packet, it finds the start of the packet by detecting the preamble sequence. Then it finds the start of the frame by detecting SFD.